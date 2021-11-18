Nov 18, 2021

FASHION

Ananya Panday in playful mini dress

Author: Neenaz

When it comes to stand-out dresses, Ananya Panday is certainly leading the pack as she poses in this short white sequin dress with dramatic sleeves and a statement belt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

 Dramatic statement sleeves

The star always manages to deliver an extra serving of oomph like this red strappy dress with lace detailing on the sides and a thigh-high slit

Sizzling in red

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ultra chic

Giving a chic spin to the usual blazer dress, the beauty went in for a gladiator-style hot pink mini dress with cut out details over the waist

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya never ceases to surprise us with her sartorial picks as here she picked up an off-green layered dress featuring pretty pleats and looked refreshing

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

 Go green

Making a case for a multi-hued sequin dress, the diva wowed us in this strappy mini dress

 High shine

Video: Pinkvilla

This makes our hearts flutter! The pretty lady opted for a strapless shimmering black dress with lace detailing and looked phenomenal

Little black dress

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Isn’t she looking adorable in this one-shoulder red floral number with statement sleeves? The star styled it with large hoop earrings

Lovely in red

Video: Pinkvilla

Who really said that a sequinned dress is only fit for glam evenings? Ananya shows us how to nail a short silver sequinned number in the daytime

Sensational in a sequined dress

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya yet again embraced the one-shoulder trend like a pro in this yellow bodycon ensemble by the label AQ/AQ with a high slit on one side

Ray of sunshine

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

thanks for reading
next: 10 Looks of celebs in red bodycon dress

Click Here