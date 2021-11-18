Nov 18, 2021
FASHION
Ananya Panday in playful mini dress
Author: Neenaz
When it comes to stand-out dresses, Ananya Panday is certainly leading the pack as she poses in this short white sequin dress with dramatic sleeves and a statement beltImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
Dramatic statement sleeves
The star always manages to deliver an extra serving of oomph like this red strappy dress with lace detailing on the sides and a thigh-high slit
Sizzling in redImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ultra chic
Giving a chic spin to the usual blazer dress, the beauty went in for a gladiator-style hot pink mini dress with cut out details over the waistImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya never ceases to surprise us with her sartorial picks as here she picked up an off-green layered dress featuring pretty pleats and looked refreshingImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
Go green
Making a case for a multi-hued sequin dress, the diva wowed us in this strappy mini dress
High shineVideo: Pinkvilla
This makes our hearts flutter! The pretty lady opted for a strapless shimmering black dress with lace detailing and looked phenomenal
Little black dressImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
Isn’t she looking adorable in this one-shoulder red floral number with statement sleeves? The star styled it with large hoop earrings
Lovely in redVideo: Pinkvilla
Who really said that a sequinned dress is only fit for glam evenings? Ananya shows us how to nail a short silver sequinned number in the daytime
Sensational in a sequined dressImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya yet again embraced the one-shoulder trend like a pro in this yellow bodycon ensemble by the label AQ/AQ with a high slit on one side
Ray of sunshineImage: Ananya Panday Instagram
