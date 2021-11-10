Nov 10, 2021

Fashion

 Ananya Panday in pretty mini dresses

Author: Neenaz

Clad in a bright yellow mini dress with sunflowers printed on it, Ananya Panday looked like summertime come alive!

Fit and flare dress

To enjoy her vacation in the Maldives, the starlet picked out a bodycon outfit with spaghetti straps

Spaghetti-strap mini dress

Channelling her inner princess, she looked splendid in a lavender-hue mini number by Amit Aggarwal

Strapless mini dress 

For a feminine yet trendy look, the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress picked out a latex mini number that featured a light pink ruffle top

Ruffle outfit

To keep things quirky yet glamorous, Panday wore a shimmery mini dress by Clio Peppiatt that hugged her body at the right places!

Sequin mini number

She cut a sexy figure in a hot pink latex dress that finished off just below the thighs

Latex dress 

To show off her gorgeous curves and toned legs, Panday picked out a lime green bodyfit dress with a thigh-grazing silhouette

Bodycon mini number

She then kept things easy in an off-shoulder shift dress featuring a fitted bodice and flared hem

Off-shoulder mini dress

She went all out in a shimmery gold dress by Akanksha Gajria which featured sequin detailings and mirror work

Shimmery mini dress

In a bubblegum pink dress featuring gathered lace on the hem, Panday looked bubbly and sexy at the same time!

Mini lace number

