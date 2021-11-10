Nov 10, 2021
Fashion
Ananya Panday in pretty mini dresses
Author: Neenaz
Clad in a bright yellow mini dress with sunflowers printed on it, Ananya Panday looked like summertime come alive!Credits: Instagram
Fit and flare dress
To enjoy her vacation in the Maldives, the starlet picked out a bodycon outfit with spaghetti straps
Spaghetti-strap mini dressCredits: Instagram
Channelling her inner princess, she looked splendid in a lavender-hue mini number by Amit Aggarwal
Strapless mini dress Credits: Instagram
For a feminine yet trendy look, the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress picked out a latex mini number that featured a light pink ruffle top
Ruffle outfitCredits: Pinkvilla
To keep things quirky yet glamorous, Panday wore a shimmery mini dress by Clio Peppiatt that hugged her body at the right places!
Sequin mini numberCredits: Instagram
She cut a sexy figure in a hot pink latex dress that finished off just below the thighs
Latex dress Credits: Instagram
To show off her gorgeous curves and toned legs, Panday picked out a lime green bodyfit dress with a thigh-grazing silhouette
Bodycon mini numberCredits: Instagram
She then kept things easy in an off-shoulder shift dress featuring a fitted bodice and flared hem
Off-shoulder mini dressCredits: Instagram
She went all out in a shimmery gold dress by Akanksha Gajria which featured sequin detailings and mirror work
Shimmery mini dressCredits: Instagram
In a bubblegum pink dress featuring gathered lace on the hem, Panday looked bubbly and sexy at the same time!
Mini lace numberCredits: Instagram
