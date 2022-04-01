Fashion

Rishika Shah

apr 01, 2022

Ananya Panday’s best lehenga looks 

Black Swan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya resembled a beautiful black swan in an Indo-Western black lehenga paired with a bralette-style blouse by Shivan & Narresh

Bandhani Lehenga

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked resplendent as she posed in a rani pink bandhani lehenga by Anita Dongre

Ananya gave us major wedding guest goals as she stepped out in a shimmery gold lehenga by Krèsha Bajaj

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Golden Glory

Ananya most certainly looked the prettiest of all in an ivory lehenga adorned with mirror work all over by Abhinav Mishra

Mirror Mirror

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya showed us how to rock black in traditional wear dressed in a black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani decked in multicoloured embroidery

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Black Beauty

Lemon Yellow

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Dressed in a lemon yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta, Ananya’s outfit was the perfect mix of contemporary and traditional

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya managed to incorporate the raging neon trend into her traditional wear in a modish Amit Aggarwal lehenga

Traditional Neon

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya made her debut as a showstopper for Arpita Mehta in a pink embellished lehenga

Showstopper

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She even walked the ramp for Anushree Reddy in an ivory lehenga decked in sequins and beadwork, teamed with a heavy choker

Ivory Dream

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya resembled an Indian Barbie dressed in a modish blush pink lehenga teamed with a bralette-style blouse by Amit Aggarwal

Blush Pink

