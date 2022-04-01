Fashion
Rishika Shah
apr 01, 2022
Ananya Panday’s best lehenga looks
Black Swan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya resembled a beautiful black swan in an Indo-Western black lehenga paired with a bralette-style blouse by Shivan & Narresh
Bandhani Lehenga
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked resplendent as she posed in a rani pink bandhani lehenga by Anita Dongre
Ananya gave us major wedding guest goals as she stepped out in a shimmery gold lehenga by Krèsha Bajaj
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Golden Glory
Ananya most certainly looked the prettiest of all in an ivory lehenga adorned with mirror work all over by Abhinav Mishra
Mirror Mirror
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya showed us how to rock black in traditional wear dressed in a black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani decked in multicoloured embroidery
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Black Beauty
Lemon Yellow
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Dressed in a lemon yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta, Ananya’s outfit was the perfect mix of contemporary and traditional
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya managed to incorporate the raging neon trend into her traditional wear in a modish Amit Aggarwal lehenga
Traditional Neon
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya made her debut as a showstopper for Arpita Mehta in a pink embellished lehenga
Showstopper
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She even walked the ramp for Anushree Reddy in an ivory lehenga decked in sequins and beadwork, teamed with a heavy choker
Ivory Dream
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya resembled an Indian Barbie dressed in a modish blush pink lehenga teamed with a bralette-style blouse by Amit Aggarwal
Blush Pink
