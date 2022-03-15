Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Ananya Panday’s best looks in gowns

Making Jaws Drop

Ananya amped up the style quotient as she decked up in a sheer black Aadnevik gown with a ruffle black tulle hem and a halter neckline

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She channeled major princess vibes in a satin baby pink gown by Naeem Khan

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Princess Vibes

Her all-black glam look in a one-shoulder sequin gown has our heart!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Head-turning Look

The Gehraiyaan starlet looked like a vision in this black Galia Lahav gown with a large pink silk attachment at her waist

Like A Vision

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She looked ravishing in an asymmetrical red layered chiffon gown with leather details from Aadnevik SS 2020 collection

Ravishing Much

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Her velvet and tulle black gown by Gauri and Nainika is feminine, sexy, and everything in between!

Dreamy and Sexy

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She looked like a fashionista in this strapless black Galia Lahav gown with a high-low hemline and a long train brushing the floor

Make Way For The Fashionista

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Ananya looked festive-ready in a printed strappy gown with a sexy thigh-high slit

Festive-ready Vibes

Image: Pinkvilla

The pale pink Reem Acra ballgown ensured that her look for the night was on point!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Dreamy Look 

She looked like a modern-day princess in a black and blue embellished gown by Jean-Paul Gaultier

Ready For The Party

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

