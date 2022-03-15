Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 15, 2022
Ananya Panday’s best looks in gowns
Making Jaws Drop
Ananya amped up the style quotient as she decked up in a sheer black Aadnevik gown with a ruffle black tulle hem and a halter neckline
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She channeled major princess vibes in a satin baby pink gown by Naeem Khan
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Princess Vibes
Her all-black glam look in a one-shoulder sequin gown has our heart!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Head-turning Look
The Gehraiyaan starlet looked like a vision in this black Galia Lahav gown with a large pink silk attachment at her waist
Like A Vision
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She looked ravishing in an asymmetrical red layered chiffon gown with leather details from Aadnevik SS 2020 collection
Ravishing Much
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Her velvet and tulle black gown by Gauri and Nainika is feminine, sexy, and everything in between!
Dreamy and Sexy
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She looked like a fashionista in this strapless black Galia Lahav gown with a high-low hemline and a long train brushing the floor
Make Way For The Fashionista
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Ananya looked festive-ready in a printed strappy gown with a sexy thigh-high slit
Festive-ready Vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
The pale pink Reem Acra ballgown ensured that her look for the night was on point!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Dreamy Look
She looked like a modern-day princess in a black and blue embellished gown by Jean-Paul Gaultier
Ready For The Party
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
