Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 14, 2022
Ananya Panday’s chic looks in co-ords
Chic & Sporty
Ananya struck the perfect balance between chic and sporty in her pink Prabal Gurung co-ord set featuring a corset crop top and bootleg trousers
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She aced the faux leather trend in a chocolate brown co-ord set featuring a corset top, high-waisted shorts and a matching long blazer
Video: Pinkvilla
Acing Trends
She set summertime dressing goals in her lemon yellow mini skirt and a matching body fit off-shoulder top
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Sunshine
Her partially unzipped Stella McCartney jacket and straight-fit pants made for a sultry yet chic coordinated look
Sultry Vibes
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The young starlet turned on the heat in a black and white mini leather skirt and a black bralette top
Hotness Level Up
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She kept things simple yet impactful in a white denim co-ord set that she rounded off with a cropped denim jacket
Simple Yet Sharp
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya aced the monochrome trend in her off-white skorts and a matching strapless fastened top
Setting Trends
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her green Dalida Ayach two-piece was elegant, chic and everything in between!
Chic & Elegant
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She put forth a chic look in a black pinstripe coordinated skirt and cropped jacket from Bodements
Boss Lady
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
To serve us with yet another flattering coordinated look, she paired her nude mini skirt with a matching crop top and showed us how it’s done!
Flattering As Always
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
