Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 14, 2022

Ananya Panday’s chic looks in co-ords

Chic & Sporty

Ananya struck the perfect balance between chic and sporty in her pink Prabal Gurung co-ord set featuring a corset crop top and bootleg trousers

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She aced the faux leather trend in a chocolate brown co-ord set featuring a corset top, high-waisted shorts and a matching long blazer

Video: Pinkvilla

Acing Trends

She set summertime dressing goals in her lemon yellow mini skirt and a matching body fit off-shoulder top

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Sunshine

Her partially unzipped Stella McCartney jacket and straight-fit pants made for a sultry yet chic coordinated look

Sultry Vibes

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The young starlet turned on the heat in a black and white mini leather skirt and a black bralette top

Hotness Level Up

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She kept things simple yet impactful in a white denim co-ord set that she rounded off with a cropped denim jacket

Simple Yet Sharp

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya aced the monochrome trend in her off-white skorts and a matching strapless fastened top

Setting Trends

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her green Dalida Ayach two-piece was elegant, chic and everything in between!

Chic & Elegant

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She put forth a chic look in a black pinstripe coordinated skirt and cropped jacket from Bodements

Boss Lady

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

To serve us with yet another flattering coordinated look, she paired her nude mini skirt with a matching crop top and showed us how it’s done!

Flattering As Always

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

