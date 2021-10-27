oct 27, 2021

Ananya Panday’s festive ready looks

Ananya Panday’s glorious looks are the perfect inspiration for this festive season to deck up in a trendy yet traditional way

In a gorgeous Arpita Mehta’s pink floral lehenga she stole our hearts

Ananya Panday slid into a desi avatar as she opted for a peppy green ethnic ensemble by Ritika Mirchandani

The SOTY 2 actress went all comfortable and casual with a Chikankari work suit

Ananya’s glam desi girl look in a pretty chiffon and organza saree by Ridhi Mehra is a winning choice for Diwali

Ananya has a range of lehengas that might get you inspired to amp up your festive or your wedding wardrobe, perfect for Gen Z and millennials

If you love neons and would love to experiment, rock it like Ananya and slay the day in style

Her black Tarun Tahiliani number rings the festive bells with its gorgeous multi-coloured hand embroidery work

She looked like a diva in her sparkly golden mirror-worked lehenga

Ananya looked stunning in a red embroidered Anarkali dress from Antia Dongre for a Diwali puja

