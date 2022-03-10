Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
MAR 10, 2022
Ananya Panday’s lehenga collection
Heading 3
Neon high
Bright and ever beautiful, Ananya Panday smiled away in an Amit Aggarwal featuring a one-shoulder embellished blouse that looked like a party in itself
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
We have witnessed bandhani patterns in sarees and salwar suits. But ever tried it on a lehenga? Take cues from Ananya slaying in this pink Anita Dongre number
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Pink power
Want to try out gold? Kresha Bajaj's gold lehenga will be the right choice. For Armaan Jain's reception, Ananya opted for this gold number featuring a bralette and a heavily embellished skirt along with the dupatta
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Golden doll
Ananya picked out a black Tarun Tahiliani lehenga ideal to match the boho vibe. This black number had multicoloured hand embroidery throughout the deep-cut blouse and lehenga
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Boho style
The SOTY 2 star looked mesmerising in a lime yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta. The blouse featured the designer's signature shell work on the straps as well as on the back of her blouse
Stunner in yellow
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday looked radiant as she stepped out in a cream colour lehenga from Sabyasachi. The lehenga featured a sleeveless blouse with a deep V-neckline and was decked in heavy silver embroidery
Minimal & elegant
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya was at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 dolled up in a black lehenga set by Shivan & Narresh. She left all attendees around spellbound as she posed pretty on the red carpet
Contemporary look
Image: Pinkvilla
Making her runway debut soon after her debut film Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday rocked a custom Arpita Mehta pink lehenga on the runway as she played showstopper for the bridalwear designer
Showstopper look
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The rosy blush tones of the Amit Aggarwal number made it a perfect ensemble day look. She paired the lehenga with a crocheted blouse which almost looked like a bralette
Metallic lehenga
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya's Manish Malhotra cream lehenga was the perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary. The ethereal outfit featured an off-shoulder blouse and a matching skirt
Glam girl
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in alluring cut-out gowns