MAR 10, 2022

Ananya Panday’s lehenga collection

Neon high

Bright and ever beautiful, Ananya Panday smiled away in an Amit Aggarwal featuring a one-shoulder embellished blouse that looked like a party in itself

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

We have witnessed bandhani patterns in sarees and salwar suits. But ever tried it on a lehenga? Take cues from Ananya slaying in this pink Anita Dongre number

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Pink power

Want to try out gold? Kresha Bajaj's gold lehenga will be the right choice. For Armaan Jain's reception, Ananya opted for this gold number featuring a bralette and a heavily embellished skirt along with the dupatta

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Golden doll

Ananya picked out a black Tarun Tahiliani lehenga ideal to match the boho vibe. This black number had multicoloured hand embroidery throughout the deep-cut blouse and lehenga

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Boho style

The SOTY 2 star looked mesmerising in a lime yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta. The blouse featured the designer's signature shell work on the straps as well as on the back of her blouse

Stunner in yellow

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday looked radiant as she stepped out in a cream colour lehenga from Sabyasachi. The lehenga featured a sleeveless blouse with a deep V-neckline and was decked in heavy silver embroidery

Minimal & elegant

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya was at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 dolled up in a black lehenga set by Shivan & Narresh. She left all attendees around spellbound as she posed pretty on the red carpet

Contemporary look

Image: Pinkvilla

Making her runway debut soon after her debut film Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday rocked a custom Arpita Mehta pink lehenga on the runway as she played showstopper for the bridalwear designer

Showstopper look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The rosy blush tones of the Amit Aggarwal number made it a perfect ensemble day look. She paired the lehenga with a crocheted blouse which almost looked like a bralette

Metallic lehenga

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya's Manish Malhotra cream lehenga was the perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary. The ethereal outfit featured an off-shoulder blouse and a matching skirt

Glam girl

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

