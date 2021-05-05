love affair with lehengas
Ananya Panday’s May 05, 2021
her love for bright, embellished lehengas knows no bounds and this anita dongre number is proof!
Keeping this elegant and classic, she even picked out a gold number by Abhinav Mishra
Heavy embellished numbers by Arpita Mehta is what she looks gorgeous in!
She’s often spicing things up by adding modern elements and this Amit Aggarwal number is no different!
This pastel wonder by the same designer is a treat to sore eyes!
Drama is her middle name and this OTT Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla lehenga surely made heads turn
She even picked out a Sabyasachi creation to keep things elegant and classic
she gave us summer lehenga inspiration in this yellow creation by arpita mehta
While her selection of lehengas is a diverse one, she makes sure to elevate every look with her gorgeous glam and accessories
