CELEB STYLE
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 28, 2022
Heading 3
Ananya Panday’s minimal jewellery style
Barely there earrings
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday has a minimalistic yet striking take on jewellery as exhibited here in dainty, gold earrings
She prefers wearing light, high-end fashion pieces such as these gold studs featuring intertwined flat golden hoops
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Chic studs
To complete her boss babe look, Ananya wore an embellished choker chain necklace with a lot of elan
Sleek and stylish
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress loves to experiment with different shapes and forms and went for geometric patterned gold studs and a stack of finger rings
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Chunky studs
Cool girl
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Giving off cool girl vibes, the star wore a chain-link accessory with a star and a skull pendant, hoop earrings and rings
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She channels her inner princess with these sparkly accessories such as mini ear cuffs, studded bangles and rings
Shine and shimmer
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Abstract designs combined with ultra-modern aesthetics, these twisted hoop earrings are one-of-a-kind
Twisted hoops
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger star gravitates towards super chic, contemporary necklaces like this dazzling choker necklace studded with diamonds
Gleaming diamonds
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Also, she is a pro at charming us with her adorable picks as these floral-shaped earrings accented with diamonds
Incredibly beautiful
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Lastly, she looks endearing in heart-shaped pearl dangler earrings
Heart-shaped earrings
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vidya Balan's royal silk saree wardrobe