JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 28, 2022

Ananya Panday’s minimal jewellery style

Barely there earrings

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday has a minimalistic yet striking take on jewellery as exhibited here in dainty, gold earrings

She prefers wearing light, high-end fashion pieces such as these gold studs featuring intertwined flat golden hoops

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Chic studs

To complete her boss babe look, Ananya wore an embellished choker chain necklace with a lot of elan

Sleek and stylish

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress loves to experiment with different shapes and forms and went for geometric patterned gold studs and a stack of finger rings

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Chunky studs

Cool girl

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Giving off cool girl vibes, the star wore a chain-link accessory with a star and a skull pendant, hoop earrings and rings

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She channels her inner princess with these sparkly accessories such as mini ear cuffs, studded bangles and rings

Shine and shimmer

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Abstract designs combined with ultra-modern aesthetics, these twisted hoop earrings are one-of-a-kind

Twisted hoops

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger star gravitates towards super chic, contemporary necklaces like this dazzling choker necklace studded with diamonds

Gleaming diamonds

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Also, she is a pro at charming us with her adorable picks as these floral-shaped earrings accented with diamonds

Incredibly beautiful

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Lastly, she looks endearing in heart-shaped pearl dangler earrings

Heart-shaped earrings

