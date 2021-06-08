Ananya Panday’s Offbeat Formal Looks June 08, 2021
Ananya Panday has added a lot of fun, quirky twists to the formal dressing style and we are totally in love with her offbeat looks!
Adding the perfect amount of oomph, Ananya picked out a gorgeous black mini dress by Paule Ka and layered it with a cropped black jacket by Ralph Lauren
She then made the formal pantsuit look chic as she teamed her white cut-out pants with a white tube top and furry knitted shrug in the same shade
The millennial style queen improvised another formal look by taking the fluorescent route. She wore a cropped blazer jacket with a matching pair of high-waisted pants
Suit up but make it fun! Ms Panday opted for a beige Dafna May pantsuit that featured an oversized jacket, a strapless bralette and a pair of matching cropped pants
She then took things a notch higher and set our hearts on fire! With formal tapered trousers, she has worn a sultry black bra and topped off the look with a matching single-breasted blazer
The starlet sure knows how to balance things between elegance and casualness. Case in point, this black and white checkered co-ord set makes her look stunning!
Ditching the formal pants, she kept things fuss-free in a twin nude crop jacket with a bow and skirt with leather detail on it
Ananya Panday also exemplifies how bling never goes out of style! She had picked out a gorgeous metallic jacket by Amit Aggarwal and layered it over a little black dress
For one of her promotional looks, she wore a co-ord printed short-suit from Urvashi Joneja. With matching ankle strap sandals, she kept her accessory game on point!
The ‘SOTY 2’ actress showed us how to rock the formal style in the summer. She opted for a grey plaid short suit and paired with a pastel pink smock crop top
