Jan 28, 2022

Ananya Panday’s sassy looks in a top 

Miniscule Ruched Top 

For the digital promotion of Gehraiyaan, Ananya wore a minuscule chocolate brown ruched top with straight-fit pants making for a bold look!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

To keep things trendy yet unconventional, she wore a sunset-hued colourful corset top with a pair of pastel blue high-waist shorts

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Colourful Corset Top

Her midriff-baring top pista green top with a front tie-up detail placed at the side made for an impressive and bold look

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Crop Top With Tie-up Details

For an unconventional look, she styled a knitted ribbed skirt with a khaki green transparent bodysuit curated with mesh and an underwire bra with adjustable straps

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Sheer Bodysuit

For a movie promotion, she paired simple black bralette with a unique midriff floss with her camouflage pants

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Bralette Top Styled Differently

Her one-shoulder black crop top not only made for a colour coordinated fit but also added some oomph to her overall look

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

One-shoulder Top

By pairing her cargo pants with a sexy cut-out crop top, she turned her whole look into a sultry one!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Cut-out Crop Top

Her nude-coloured crop top paired with bermuda shorts and blazer made for an edgy and unique formal look!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Knotted Strapless Top

She added some oomph to her black blazer and trousers set by wearing it with a plunging-neck bralette top in the same hue

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Plunging-neck Bralette

And her lacy sheer top that gave a peek of her black bralette inside is an equally gorgeous pick!

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Lacy Sheer Top

