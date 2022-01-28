Fashion
Ananya Panday’s sassy looks in a top
Miniscule Ruched Top
For the digital promotion of Gehraiyaan, Ananya wore a minuscule chocolate brown ruched top with straight-fit pants making for a bold look!
To keep things trendy yet unconventional, she wore a sunset-hued colourful corset top with a pair of pastel blue high-waist shorts
Colourful Corset Top
Her midriff-baring top pista green top with a front tie-up detail placed at the side made for an impressive and bold look
Crop Top With Tie-up Details
For an unconventional look, she styled a knitted ribbed skirt with a khaki green transparent bodysuit curated with mesh and an underwire bra with adjustable straps
Sheer Bodysuit
For a movie promotion, she paired simple black bralette with a unique midriff floss with her camouflage pants
Bralette Top Styled Differently
Her one-shoulder black crop top not only made for a colour coordinated fit but also added some oomph to her overall look
One-shoulder Top
By pairing her cargo pants with a sexy cut-out crop top, she turned her whole look into a sultry one!
Cut-out Crop Top
Her nude-coloured crop top paired with bermuda shorts and blazer made for an edgy and unique formal look!
Knotted Strapless Top
She added some oomph to her black blazer and trousers set by wearing it with a plunging-neck bralette top in the same hue
Plunging-neck Bralette
And her lacy sheer top that gave a peek of her black bralette inside is an equally gorgeous pick!
Lacy Sheer Top
