Ananya Panday’s Style Guide To Wear Neon June 29, 2021
Ananya Panday loves to keep her style chic, fun and edgy. And with a vibrant array of colours, there’s no denying that she can rock the neon trend as perfectly as any other actress!
For a vibrant and edgy look, Ananya Panday picked out a bright pink Oh Polly vinyl mini dress that hugged her frame at the right places!
Next, she showed us how to keep things sexy in a bold neon bodycon dress and a pair of neon orange pumps. To finish off her look, she wore a set of chunky layered necklaces
Neon at the beach? Hell yes! In a bright orange bikini top, a white smocked top and a floral mini skirt, Ananya’s beach game is totally on point!
For her airport look, Panday gave a pop of colour to her all-white look by opting for a cropped jacket in a vibrant hue
The ‘SOTY 2’ actress then showed us how to look ravishing in a bright ruched mini number and a pair of strappy orange stilettos
For a casual look during the rainy season, we are definitely going to recreate Ananya’s easy style in blue ripped jeans and cropped neon sweatshirt
Taking things a notch higher, she picked out a neon cropped blazer and matching formal pants. Neon pink stilettos and neon green hair clips completed Ananya's look
The starlet’s desi looks are surely a class apart from the usual ethnic looks. Case in point, this peppy green Ritika Mirchandani ensemble is everything fresh and breezy
And then she aced the lavish traditional look by opting for a neon green Amit Aggarwal lehenga that she accessorised with a minimal maang tikka
