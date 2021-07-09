Top Chic Looks In
Shorts
Ananya Panday’s July 09, 2021
First, we have this super cool and chic look of Ananya Panday who is seen wearing a pair of printed denim shorts with an oversized sweatshirt from Lin Art Project
While heading out of the city in a lovely striped shirt and a pair of cool white shorts, Ananya was all smiles for the paps!
Rocking two trends together, the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress paired a colourful tie-dye tee with frayed denim shorts for her casual look
Spicing things up, she elevated her chic look by picking out paper-bag waist multi-coloured shorts and an off-shoulder black leather top
Panday also showed us how to take things a notch higher in shorts. Her pick for a unique chic formal look included plaid shorts, a matching blazer and a smock crop top
Living her ‘DDLJ’ moment in her own millennial way, Ananya opted for a pair of white shorts and a solid-coloured tank top
Repeating outfits is the new cool! During her vacation in NYC, Ananya wore the same white shorts but this time she kept things playful by styling them with a floral print shirt
To keep things fuss-free, she opted for a co-ord set that included printed bermuda shorts and a matching strappy top
Trust Ananya Panday to look chic even in her workout gear. A pair of sporty runner shorts and a black tank serves enough proof!
Ananya Panday surely believes that there’s no such thing as too many shorts in a chic girl’s wardrobe!
