Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 17, 2024

Ananya Panday Saree Looks

Image source- Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram

Ananya’s red floral printed saree made her look ethereal and elegant

#1

Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya looks like a perfect bridesmaid in this beige embellished saree, paired with a golden blouse

#2

Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya’s green net saree with little embellishments, paired with a silver bralette blouse made her look beautiful

#3

Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

 Ananya’s pink shimmery readymade saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse made her look like an apsara 

#4

Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya looked like a goddess in this royal red saree, adorned with golden lace and complemented with minimal accessories 

#5

Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

#6

Ananya’s pastel floral saree is a perfect pick for this holi!
She accessorised her look with a bracelet, choker and earrings

Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya’s sea green satin saree is an elegant look, she complemented her look with red emerald necklace and earrings

#7

Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

 Ananya’s yellow saree is a perfect haldi ceremony outfit! She complemented her look with green gem jewelry

#8

Image source- Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram

Ananya looked stunning in a red shimmery saree, paired with a matching plunging neckline blouse

#9

Image source-Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram

Ananya’s light blue saree paired with a heavy lace and embellished blouse in an absolutely stunning look

#10

