MARCH 17, 2024
Ananya Panday Saree Looks
Image source- Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
Ananya’s red floral printed saree made her look ethereal and elegant
#1
Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya looks like a perfect bridesmaid in this beige embellished saree, paired with a golden blouse
#2
Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya’s green net saree with little embellishments, paired with a silver bralette blouse made her look beautiful
#3
Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya’s pink shimmery readymade saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse made her look like an apsara
#4
Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya looked like a goddess in this royal red saree, adorned with golden lace and complemented with minimal accessories
#5
Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
#6
Ananya’s pastel floral saree is a perfect pick for this holi!
She accessorised her look with a bracelet, choker and earrings
Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya’s sea green satin saree is an elegant look, she complemented her look with red emerald necklace and earrings
#7
Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya’s yellow saree is a perfect haldi ceremony outfit! She complemented her look with green gem jewelry
#8
Image source- Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
Ananya looked stunning in a red shimmery saree, paired with a matching plunging neckline blouse
#9
Image source-Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
Ananya’s light blue saree paired with a heavy lace and embellished blouse in an absolutely stunning look
#10
