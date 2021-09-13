Ananya Panday
slays in stylish skirts! Sep 13, 2021
For a chic look, Ananya Panday picked out a black skirt and styled it with a cropped jacket and a black bralette beneath
While closing the show for Rahul Sachedva, Ananya walked down the ramp in a colour-block pleated skirt and a cream crop top
To enjoy her vacation in Maldives, she wore a playful printed skirt with a matching ruffled top
And for her vacation look in Dubai, she amped things up in a sexy black skirt and a one-shoulder crop top
While attending an event in Mumbai, Panday wore a vinyl checkered skirt over a white shirt dress, making for a stunning eccentric look!
For a fun and flirty look, Ananya wore a light pink mini skirt with a frill hem and teamed it with a cream sweater
For a snazzy look, the starlet picked out a knee-length pistachio green skirt and wore it with a printed collared shirt and neon strappy heels
Taking another go at midi skirts, she picked out a ruched white skirt with green tassels and wore it with a matching shirt to complete her look
She looked super adorable in a white graphic tee and a ruffled pink skirt that bore pretty red hearts
Playing with all the colours of a rainbow at once, she upped her style quotient in a shimmery rainbow-hued long skirt!
And during one of her movie promotions, Ananya Panday sported a striped mini skirt to pull off a chic yet cute look
For more updates on Ananya Panday and fashion, follow Pinkvilla