Ananya Panday

slays in stylish skirts!

Sep 13, 2021

For a chic look, Ananya Panday picked out a black skirt and styled it with a cropped jacket and a  black bralette beneath

While closing the show for Rahul Sachedva, Ananya walked down the ramp in a colour-block pleated skirt and a cream crop top

To enjoy her vacation in Maldives, she wore a playful printed skirt with a matching ruffled top

And for her vacation look in Dubai, she amped things up in a sexy black skirt and a one-shoulder crop top

While attending an event in Mumbai, Panday wore a vinyl checkered skirt over a white shirt dress, making for a stunning eccentric look!

For a fun and flirty look, Ananya wore a light pink mini skirt with a frill hem and teamed it with a cream sweater

For a snazzy look, the starlet picked out a knee-length pistachio green skirt and wore it with a printed collared shirt and neon strappy heels

Taking another go at midi skirts, she picked out a ruched white skirt with green tassels and wore it with a matching shirt to complete her look

She looked super adorable in a white graphic tee and a ruffled pink skirt that bore pretty red hearts

Playing with all the colours of a rainbow at once, she upped her style quotient in a shimmery rainbow-hued long skirt!

And during one of her movie promotions, Ananya Panday sported a striped mini skirt to pull off a chic yet cute look

