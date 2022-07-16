Heading 3

Ananya Panday in snazzy printed outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

JUly 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Making the most of printed ethnic attires, Ananya channelled her inner desi diva in a gorgeous red, white, and pink floral print lehenga.

Trendy Ethnic Style

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She struck the perfect balance between colours and patterns by pairing her monochrome mini skirt with a multi-colour floral-print corset top.

Play Of Colours & Patterns

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Her vacay look is also a mix of monochrome and prints. And this orange and white printed cover-up that she wore with her pastel blue bikini serves proof.

Vacay Look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She brought summer vibes to the table as she posed in a bright outfit bearing floral prints in a contrasting bright pink hue.

Summer Vibes

She enjoyed gorgeous oceanic vistas while looking pretty as always in a yellow slip mini dress bearing black and white floral prints all over.

Like Sunshine

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She made a stylish case for tie-dye prints by picking out a cropped orange top to go with her bright orange pants.

Trendy Prints

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Minimal and cutesy, her white denim shorts with tiny strawberry prints look super-cool with her cropped sweater top.

Minimal Style

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

The Liger actress kept things quirky yet stylish in a pair of green kiwi printed loose pants and a white tank top.

Quirk Factor

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Featuring a burst of colours, her satin silk ensemble by Prabal Gurung came with blue and red random prints on it.

Burst Of Colours

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Understated yet edgy, her strapless tiered midi dress featured bardot sleeves and pretty purple floral prints.

Pretty As Always

