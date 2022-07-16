Heading 3
Ananya Panday in snazzy printed outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
JUly 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Making the most of printed ethnic attires, Ananya channelled her inner desi diva in a gorgeous red, white, and pink floral print lehenga.
Trendy Ethnic Style
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She struck the perfect balance between colours and patterns by pairing her monochrome mini skirt with a multi-colour floral-print corset top.
Play Of Colours & Patterns
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Her vacay look is also a mix of monochrome and prints. And this orange and white printed cover-up that she wore with her pastel blue bikini serves proof.
Vacay Look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She brought summer vibes to the table as she posed in a bright outfit bearing floral prints in a contrasting bright pink hue.
Summer Vibes
She enjoyed gorgeous oceanic vistas while looking pretty as always in a yellow slip mini dress bearing black and white floral prints all over.
Like Sunshine
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She made a stylish case for tie-dye prints by picking out a cropped orange top to go with her bright orange pants.
Trendy Prints
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Minimal and cutesy, her white denim shorts with tiny strawberry prints look super-cool with her cropped sweater top.
Minimal Style
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
The Liger actress kept things quirky yet stylish in a pair of green kiwi printed loose pants and a white tank top.
Quirk Factor
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Featuring a burst of colours, her satin silk ensemble by Prabal Gurung came with blue and red random prints on it.
Burst Of Colours
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Understated yet edgy, her strapless tiered midi dress featured bardot sleeves and pretty purple floral prints.
Pretty As Always
