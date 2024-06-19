Heading 3
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
june 19, 2024
Ananya Panday stuns in casual style
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Ananya Panday showed off her washboard abs in these slouchy trousers and a tank top
Too Cool
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
The starlet enjoyed wearing a striking pink-colored co-ord set
Cute
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
She looked cool in a pair of peach-hued trousers and a graphic-print white tee
Keeping It Easy
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Ananya enjoyed her day out in a dark-blue bikini
Beach Girl
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
The Liger actress looked pretty in a short embellished skirt and a white crop top
Pretty
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Adorable
Panday looked adorable in a pretty white and pink floral dress
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Chic
She serves chic vacay style in a beige co-ord set
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
She slipped into a pastel bikini set and a floral print cover-up for her beach day
Bikini Babe
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Ananya kept things simple yet pretty in a strappy yellow floral dress
Yellow Vibes
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
She aced a snazzy look in a white tube top and white and blue tie-dye pants
Natural Poser
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.