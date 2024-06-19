Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

june 19, 2024

Ananya Panday stuns in casual style

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Ananya Panday showed off her washboard abs in these slouchy trousers and a tank top 

Too Cool

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

The starlet enjoyed wearing a striking pink-colored co-ord set 

Cute

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

She looked cool in a pair of peach-hued trousers and a graphic-print white tee

Keeping It Easy

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Ananya enjoyed her day out in a dark-blue bikini 

Beach Girl

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

The Liger actress looked pretty in a short embellished skirt and a white crop top

Pretty

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Adorable

Panday looked adorable in a pretty white and pink floral dress 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Chic

She serves chic vacay style in a beige co-ord set

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

She slipped into a pastel bikini set and a floral print cover-up for her beach day

Bikini Babe

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Ananya kept things simple yet pretty in a strappy yellow floral dress

Yellow Vibes

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

She aced a snazzy look in a white tube top and white and blue tie-dye pants 

Natural Poser 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here