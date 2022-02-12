Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 12, 2022

Ananya Panday in white outfits

Heading 3

Basic White

During the promotion of her movie Gehraiyaan, she kept her look chic yet casual in a basic white shirt and a mini red skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

For another promo look, she kept things casual yet edgy in a bright green top and relaxed-fit white denim pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Giving An Edge

Her basic jeans styled with a not-so-basic white corset top ensure that her style is on fleek!

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Elevating The Basic Look

Rocking the all-white look, she made a strong case for white denim in these high-waist pants, a crop top and a matching cropped jacket

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Slaying In All Whites

She took things up a notch in her unconventional attire that included a white mesh jacket with cut-out details and a matching knee-length skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Unconventional In White

Riding high on the experimental waves, she surprised us with yet another quirky look in a sleeveless white monokini and a see-through net layered over it

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Experimental Route

And then she leveled things up in a long white shirt that she wore under a vinyl checkered skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Best Of Both Worlds

Her all-white pantsuit look that included white cut-out pants, a white tube top, and a furry knitted shrug was on point!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Formal Route With A Twist

Her strapless white bodycon dress with tiny black polka dots all over it is perfect for a date night with bae!

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

White Bodycon Number

And her sequin mini dress in white is too snazzy to say no to!

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Sequins For The Win

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Siddhant Chaturvedi in colourful outfits

Click Here