Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 12, 2022
Ananya Panday in white outfits
Basic White
During the promotion of her movie Gehraiyaan, she kept her look chic yet casual in a basic white shirt and a mini red skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
For another promo look, she kept things casual yet edgy in a bright green top and relaxed-fit white denim pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Giving An Edge
Her basic jeans styled with a not-so-basic white corset top ensure that her style is on fleek!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Elevating The Basic Look
Rocking the all-white look, she made a strong case for white denim in these high-waist pants, a crop top and a matching cropped jacket
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Slaying In All Whites
She took things up a notch in her unconventional attire that included a white mesh jacket with cut-out details and a matching knee-length skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Unconventional In White
Riding high on the experimental waves, she surprised us with yet another quirky look in a sleeveless white monokini and a see-through net layered over it
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Experimental Route
And then she leveled things up in a long white shirt that she wore under a vinyl checkered skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Best Of Both Worlds
Her all-white pantsuit look that included white cut-out pants, a white tube top, and a furry knitted shrug was on point!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Formal Route With A Twist
Her strapless white bodycon dress with tiny black polka dots all over it is perfect for a date night with bae!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
White Bodycon Number
And her sequin mini dress in white is too snazzy to say no to!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Sequins For The Win
