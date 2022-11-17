Ananya Panday’s beautiful summer dresses
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
NOV 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday’s floral midi dress is high in style and comfort, making it a great summer pick.
Video: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looks absolutely dreamy in this cute floral mini-dress.
Image: Sheldon Santos
You can’t go wrong with floral prints on white dresses, especially during summer!
Image: Rohan Shreshtha
This bright yellow dress worn by Ananya Panday is perfect for a beach holiday.
Image: K Vinayak
Ananya Panday clearly loves easy-breezy dresses in playful prints.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
White is the perfect colour for summer, and we’re loving the minimal look of this simple strappy mini dress.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday’s red mini dress has a flattering silhouette with a tie at the waist.
Image: K Vinayak
Off-shoulder outfits are great for summers, and we’re especially loving this gorgeous yellow dress.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday looks too cute in this sky blue wrap dress, and we’re loving the lemon print on it.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday surely knows how to slay in these cute summer dresses!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.