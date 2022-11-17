Heading 3

Ananya Panday's beautiful summer dresses

Lubna
Khan

NOV 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday’s floral midi dress is high in style and comfort, making it a great summer pick.

Flower power

Video: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks absolutely dreamy in this cute floral mini-dress.

Pretty in pink

Image: Sheldon Santos

You can’t go wrong with floral prints on white dresses, especially during summer!

Easy-breezy summer
dress

Image: Rohan Shreshtha

This bright yellow dress worn by Ananya Panday is perfect for a beach holiday.

Oh-so-bright

Image: K Vinayak

Ananya Panday clearly loves easy-breezy dresses in playful prints.

Tie and dye print

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

White is the perfect colour for summer, and we’re loving the minimal look of this simple strappy mini dress.

Slaying in white

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday’s red mini dress has a flattering silhouette with a tie at the waist.

Ravishing in red

Image: K Vinayak

Off-shoulder outfits are great for summers, and we’re especially loving this gorgeous yellow dress.

Ray of sunshine

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday looks too cute in this sky blue wrap dress, and we’re loving the lemon print on it.

All things cute

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday surely knows how to slay in these cute summer dresses!

Sun-kissed

