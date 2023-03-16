Ananya Panday’s best looks in pink
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 16, 2023
Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram
The Liger actress looked ethereal in a blush-pink plissé skirt and a hand-embroidered bustier
Prettiest In Pink
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Ananya aced the colour-blocking trend in a floor-length pink skirt and a red blouse with a dramatic train
Acing Trends
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She exuded modern-day princess vibes in a luxe pink satin gown with a plunging strapless neckline
Princess Vibes
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She turned the show-stopper in a dramatic shiny pink Falguni Shane Peacock outfit
Showstopping
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet puts her chicest foot forward in a pink corset crop top and flared pink pants
Pink Magic
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She wears a chic denim jacket and a shimmery top in pink with her beige skirt for a snazzy look
Chic In Denim
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked fresh as a daisy in a pink and white floral print dress
Simply Beautiful
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her gorgeous ethnic look in a bright pink bandhani skirt and an embroidered blouse is on point
Classic Look
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She turned heads in a hot pink latex dress that hugged her frame in all the right places
Barbie Girl
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She made her runway debut in a custom pink embellished lehenga ladened with beautiful floral motifs
Runway Queen
