Ananya Panday’s best looks in pink 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 16, 2023

Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram

The Liger actress looked ethereal in a blush-pink plissé skirt and a hand-embroidered bustier

Prettiest In Pink 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Ananya aced the colour-blocking trend in a floor-length pink skirt and a red blouse with a dramatic train

Acing Trends

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She exuded modern-day princess vibes in a luxe pink satin gown with a plunging strapless neckline

Princess Vibes

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She turned the show-stopper in a dramatic shiny pink Falguni Shane Peacock outfit 

Showstopping

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The starlet puts her chicest foot forward in a pink corset crop top and flared pink pants

Pink Magic

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She wears a chic denim jacket and a shimmery top in pink with her beige skirt for a snazzy look

Chic In Denim

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked fresh as a daisy in a pink and white floral print dress

Simply Beautiful

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her gorgeous ethnic look in a bright pink bandhani skirt and an embroidered blouse is on point

Classic Look 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She turned heads in a hot pink latex dress that hugged her frame in all the right places 

Barbie Girl 

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She made her runway debut in a custom pink embellished lehenga ladened with beautiful floral motifs 

Runway Queen 

