Ananya Panday’s best white outfits
FEB 23, 2023
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress looks pretty as ever in a ribbed white ensemble
Pretty Girl
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this pristine white hand-embroidered lehenga by Ritika Mirchandani
Vision
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looks adorable in a short white dress with a one-shoulder sleeve
Adorable
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She ups the style quotient in a strapless bodycon white dress with feather detailings
Glam Girl
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She makes a strong case for white denim in these high-waist pants, a crop top, and a matching cropped jacket
Rockstar
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya wore a basic white shirt and a mini red skirt and ensured she made a striking style statement
Basics
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She took things up a notch in this white mesh jacket with cut-out details and a matching knee-length skirt
Unconventional Choices
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet leveled things up in a long white shirt and a vinyl checkered skirt
Head Turner
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She added a snazzy twist with this all-white pantsuit featuring a furry knitted blazer
Formal Route
