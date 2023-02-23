Heading 3

Ananya Panday’s best white outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 23, 2023

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress looks pretty as ever in a ribbed white ensemble 

Pretty Girl 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this pristine white hand-embroidered lehenga by Ritika Mirchandani

Vision

Sonam Kapoor in gorgeous kurtas

Janhvi-Disha: Stars’ plunging necklines

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looks adorable in a short white dress with a one-shoulder sleeve

Adorable

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She ups the style quotient in a strapless bodycon white dress with feather detailings

Glam Girl 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She makes a strong case for white denim in these high-waist pants, a crop top, and a matching cropped jacket

Rockstar

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya wore a basic white shirt and a mini red skirt and ensured she made a striking style statement

Basics

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She took things up a notch in this white mesh jacket with cut-out details and a matching knee-length skirt 

Unconventional Choices

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The starlet leveled things up in a long white shirt and a vinyl checkered skirt

Head Turner

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

She added a snazzy twist with this all-white pantsuit featuring a furry knitted blazer 

Formal Route

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here