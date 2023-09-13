Heading 3
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
September 13, 2023
Ananya Panday's Bijouterie Box
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday has a minimalistic yet striking take on jewellery as exhibited here in dainty, gold earrings
Barely there earrings
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She prefers wearing light, high-end fashion pieces such as these gold studs featuring intertwined flat golden hoops
Chic studs
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Sleek and stylish
To complete her boss babe look, Ananya wore an embellished choker chain necklace with a lot of elan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress loves to experiment with different shapes and forms and went for geometric patterned gold studs and a stack of finger rings
Chunky studs
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Exuding a chic aura, the celebrity adorned herself with a chain-link accessory featuring star and skull pendants, complemented by hoop earrings and rings
Cool girl
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She channels her inner princess with these sparkly accessories such as mini ear cuffs, studded bangles and rings
Shine and shimmer
Abstract designs combined with ultra-modern aesthetics, these twisted hoop earrings are one-of-a-kind
Twisted hoops
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger star gravitates towards super chic and contemporary necklaces like this dazzling choker necklace studded with diamonds
Gleaming diamonds
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Also, she is a pro at charming us with her adorable picks as these floral-shaped earrings accented with diamonds
Incredibly beautiful
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Lastly, she looks endearing in heart-shaped pearl dangler earrings
Heart-shaped earrings
