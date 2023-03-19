Heading 3

Ananya Panday’s Chic To Casual Hairdo

                  pinkvilla 

Sugandha Srivastava

Fashion

mar 19, 2023

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram


All time classic and giving ‘clean girl aesthetic’ vibe, this hairstyle never goes wrong

Side Braids with hair open

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wearing a high middle braid, is a combination of chic and casual 

High Middle Braid

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday in a messy top knot is uber cool too

Messy Top Knot

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Pulling off loose waves, Ananya Panday flaunts the perfect classic and feminine hairstyle

Loose Waves

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday’s straight and sleek hair shows her sophisticated and timeless hairstyle

Sleek Straight Hair

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Nothing beats a casual style than this versatile and casual half-up half-down hairstyle

Half-Up Half-Down

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday showing off her fishtail braid looks trendy and unique

Fishtail Braid

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her chic and elegant low bun makes it a super easy hairstyle to recreate

Low Bun

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Glamorous side-swept curls look as gorgeous as ever on Ananya

Side-Swept Curls

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday rocking a high ponytail, is a simple  and easy-to-do hairstyle

High Ponytail

