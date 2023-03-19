Ananya Panday’s Chic To Casual Hairdo
Sugandha Srivastava
Fashion
mar 19, 2023
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
All time classic and giving ‘clean girl aesthetic’ vibe, this hairstyle never goes wrong
Side Braids with hair open
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wearing a high middle braid, is a combination of chic and casual
High Middle Braid
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday in a messy top knot is uber cool too
Messy Top Knot
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Pulling off loose waves, Ananya Panday flaunts the perfect classic and feminine hairstyle
Loose Waves
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday’s straight and sleek hair shows her sophisticated and timeless hairstyle
Sleek Straight Hair
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Nothing beats a casual style than this versatile and casual half-up half-down hairstyle
Half-Up Half-Down
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday showing off her fishtail braid looks trendy and unique
Fishtail Braid
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her chic and elegant low bun makes it a super easy hairstyle to recreate
Low Bun
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Glamorous side-swept curls look as gorgeous as ever on Ananya
Side-Swept Curls
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday rocking a high ponytail, is a simple and easy-to-do hairstyle
High Ponytail
