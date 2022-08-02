Heading 3

Ananya Panday's chic yellow outfits

Joyce Joyson

august 02, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Bright, cheerful, and zesty are just the words that describe Ananya Panday's fashion credentials. Here, she wore a one-shoulder yellow bodycon dress.

Yellow glow

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress has a soft spot for yellow ensembles like this yellow corset-style crop top with a zippered front and a plunging neckline styled with baggy jeans.

Effortlessly cool

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Bursting with energy in this sunny-hued off-shoulder, sweetheart neckline, corset top and mini skirt.

Corset fashion

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Dolled up in an intricately embellished lime lehenga adorned with mirror and shell work, she teamed it with a stylish choli and matching dupatta.

Bright and beautiful

Taking the flirty, feminine route the actress went for a lacy, off-shoulder dress that came with playful ruffle details across the bust and sleeves.

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Fun and fresh

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Dressed in a refreshing yellow, embroidered sharara set, comprising of a strappy kurta, matching pants and a dupatta.

Desi style

She looks straight out of a fairytale in this black, off-shoulder crop top and tiered ruffle tulle skirt.

Breathtakingly beautiful

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Ananya looks radiant in a yellow off-shoulder dress featuring laser-cut-out floral detailing and a scalloped hemline.

Adorable!

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She cuts a stylish figure in a yellow bodycon, one-shoulder dress that came with a slit.

A diva

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Ananya ups her style game by styling her quirky printed blazer and matching shorts with a yellow crop top.

A pop of yellow

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi ensembles

Click Here