Ananya Panday's chic yellow outfits
Joyce Joyson
august 02, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Bright, cheerful, and zesty are just the words that describe Ananya Panday's fashion credentials. Here, she wore a one-shoulder yellow bodycon dress.
Yellow glow
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress has a soft spot for yellow ensembles like this yellow corset-style crop top with a zippered front and a plunging neckline styled with baggy jeans.
Effortlessly cool
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Bursting with energy in this sunny-hued off-shoulder, sweetheart neckline, corset top and mini skirt.
Corset fashion
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Dolled up in an intricately embellished lime lehenga adorned with mirror and shell work, she teamed it with a stylish choli and matching dupatta.
Bright and beautiful
Taking the flirty, feminine route the actress went for a lacy, off-shoulder dress that came with playful ruffle details across the bust and sleeves.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Fun and fresh
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Dressed in a refreshing yellow, embroidered sharara set, comprising of a strappy kurta, matching pants and a dupatta.
Desi style
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Ananya looks radiant in a yellow off-shoulder dress featuring laser-cut-out floral detailing and a scalloped hemline.
Adorable!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She cuts a stylish figure in a yellow bodycon, one-shoulder dress that came with a slit.
A diva
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Ananya ups her style game by styling her quirky printed blazer and matching shorts with a yellow crop top.
A pop of yellow
