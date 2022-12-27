Ananya Panday’s
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet looked like chocolate swirl in her brown-hued bodycon dress!
Chocolatey Shades
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She always looks stunning in her signature style, rocking an oversized brown blazer with a brown bralette and trousers. Heads turn as she sashays by!
Power dressing
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She exudes cool-girl vibes in her casual outfit featuring a simple white tee, a striped overshirt and jeans.
Cool Girl Chic
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress sported a gorgeous black leaopard printed dress with cut-outs that flaunted her figure and also featured a belt for that cinched look
Pretty in prints
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress set the mood right with a pristine white mini-dress that featured a feathered neckline and was styled with white stilettos and heart-shaped studs
White mood
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She adorned an ethnic look with a luminous lime green embellished lehenga from the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla collection
Greenin’
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She turned heads in her eye-catching three-piece ensemble, featuring a black and embroidered blouse, a pair of statement-making flared pants and a long shrug to bring the look together
Dramatic
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
In a blue, cut-out midi dress by Galvan London, she looked absolutely stunning and exuded effortless elegance whilst flaunting her toned figure.
Bluetiful
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya left us spellbound with her ravishing look, donning a blue polka dot printed lehenga and an embellished strapless blouse from Arpita Mehta’s collection. She truly looked gorgeous!
Oh so stunning
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Making her appearance light and airy, Ananya went for a chic and modish strapless floral outfit with a sweet necklace to add a bit of style to it.
Keep it light
