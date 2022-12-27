Heading 3

Ananya Panday’s
chicest outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

DEC 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The starlet looked like chocolate swirl in her brown-hued bodycon dress!

 Chocolatey Shades

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She always looks stunning in her signature style, rocking an oversized brown blazer with a brown bralette and trousers. Heads turn as she sashays by!

Power dressing 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She exudes cool-girl vibes in her casual outfit featuring a simple white tee, a striped overshirt and jeans. 

Cool Girl Chic

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress sported a gorgeous black leaopard printed dress with cut-outs that flaunted her figure and also featured a belt for that cinched look

Pretty in prints

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress set the mood right with a pristine white mini-dress that featured a feathered neckline and was styled with white stilettos and heart-shaped studs

White mood

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She adorned an ethnic look with a luminous lime green embellished lehenga from the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla collection

Greenin’

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She turned heads in her eye-catching three-piece ensemble, featuring a black and embroidered blouse, a pair of statement-making flared pants and a long shrug to bring the look together

Dramatic

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

In a blue, cut-out midi dress by Galvan London, she looked absolutely stunning and exuded effortless elegance whilst flaunting her toned figure.

Bluetiful

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya left us spellbound with her ravishing look, donning a blue polka dot printed lehenga and an embellished strapless blouse from Arpita Mehta’s collection. She truly looked gorgeous!

Oh so stunning

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Making her appearance light and airy, Ananya went for a chic and modish strapless floral outfit with a sweet necklace to add a bit of style to it.

Keep it light 

