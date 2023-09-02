pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 02, 2023
Ananya Panday’s cool blue looks
Denim Style
The Dream Girl 2 actress upped the style quotient in a blue denim co-ord set
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Glam Queen
She dazzles in a shiny blue cut-out dress
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Hotness
She raises the temperature in a blue bikini
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Desi Girl
She aced an indo-western look by opting for a royal blue chikankari outfit
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Snazzy
She makes a strong case for denim-on-denim in these high-waisted denim pants and a denim bralette
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Fashionable Blues
She looked ravishing in a blue midi dress from Galvan London
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
True Blue
She takes things up a notch in a blue blazer paired with an off-white co-ord
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
This powder-blue bikini paired with an orange cover-up elevated her frame
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Pastel Hues
Stunner
She looks stunning in this blue outfit featuring red and white floral prints
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Sassy
She looked sassy and adorable in a pale blue skirt and top set
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
