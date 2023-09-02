Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 02, 2023

Ananya Panday’s cool blue looks

Denim Style

The Dream Girl 2 actress upped the style quotient in a blue denim co-ord set

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Glam Queen

She dazzles in a shiny blue cut-out dress

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Hotness

She raises the temperature in a blue bikini 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Desi Girl

She aced an indo-western look by opting for a royal blue chikankari outfit

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Snazzy

She makes a strong case for denim-on-denim in these high-waisted denim pants and a denim bralette

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Fashionable Blues

She looked ravishing in a blue midi dress from Galvan London

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

True Blue

She takes things up a notch in a blue blazer paired with an off-white co-ord

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

This powder-blue bikini paired with an orange cover-up elevated her frame

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Pastel Hues

Stunner

She looks stunning in this blue outfit featuring red and white floral prints

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Sassy

She looked sassy and adorable in a pale blue skirt and top set

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

