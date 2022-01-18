Fashion

Ananya Panday's cool-girl hairstyles

Chic Bangs

Bringing the bangs back again, Ananya proved that there’s always a good time to try out something fun and quirky!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Silky Tousled Waves

Her silky tousled open waves is a perfect hairstyle idea for all lazy girls like us!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Tight Hair Bun

Sleek, tight hair bun is an elegant way to amp things up and Ananya agrees with us

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Messy Ponytail

Her messy ponytail is a classic hairstyle that no one can go wrong with!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Sleek Straight Tresses

For a neat last-minute look, her sleek straight tresses are definitely a winner!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Clean Ponytail ‘Do

And her sleek ponytail with a side-parting is the easiest way to turn a bad hair day into a good one!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram 

Braided Ponytail 

She styled her wavy hair into a braided ponytail which we think is a super cool and trendy way possible to look your best during a festivity!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram 

Slicked Wet Hairdo

Edgy and easy-to-style, her slicked back wet hairdo is a great option for night-outs

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ribbons And Braids

She added quirky accessories to her simple low braid and amped up things instantly!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Cute Top Knot

Feminine and quick-to-style, a top knot remains Ananya’s favourite go-to option

Image: Ananya Panday instagram 

