Ananya Panday's cool-girl hairstyles
Chic Bangs
Bringing the bangs back again, Ananya proved that there’s always a good time to try out something fun and quirky!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Silky Tousled Waves
Her silky tousled open waves is a perfect hairstyle idea for all lazy girls like us!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Tight Hair Bun
Sleek, tight hair bun is an elegant way to amp things up and Ananya agrees with us
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Messy Ponytail
Her messy ponytail is a classic hairstyle that no one can go wrong with!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Sleek Straight Tresses
For a neat last-minute look, her sleek straight tresses are definitely a winner!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Clean Ponytail ‘Do
And her sleek ponytail with a side-parting is the easiest way to turn a bad hair day into a good one!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Braided Ponytail
She styled her wavy hair into a braided ponytail which we think is a super cool and trendy way possible to look your best during a festivity!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Slicked Wet Hairdo
Edgy and easy-to-style, her slicked back wet hairdo is a great option for night-outs
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ribbons And Braids
She added quirky accessories to her simple low braid and amped up things instantly!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Cute Top Knot
Feminine and quick-to-style, a top knot remains Ananya’s favourite go-to option
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
