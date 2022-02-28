Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

Feb 28, 2022

Ananya Panday's coquette aesthetic style

Heading 3

Sexy satin

Coquette aesthetic is all about exuding a Victorian-meets-minimalism vibe, and what better than a whimsical white off-shoulder satin dress like Ananya

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Florals are the staple prints for the coquette aesthetic and this sweet floral dress in the prettiest shade of blue makes Ananya look like a summer dream

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Floral number

Though this style is reminiscent of a bygone era, it is still very much bold and chic like this white polka dot corset-style dress

Corset dress

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

No outfit is truly complete without accessories and we feel these lovely gold jewels are just the cool way to re-create the style

Charming gold jewels

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Flirty and feminine, a pink lace dress with a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves looks undeniably cheerful

Lace dress

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

We feel pearl-embellished, heart-shaped earrings are just the best part of the aesthetic

Heart-shaped earrings

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked adorable in this white shorts bearing red strawberry prints styled with an oversized sweatshirt

Strawberry prints

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

This cream balloon sleeve sweater can transport one's spirit straight to cloud nine and even better when paired with a light pink mini skirt with a frill hem

Knits

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

How can one not love a floral blue mini dress with a flared hem that looks super chic and cheerful at the same time?

Flirty frill

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya opted for a dreamy blue and white, tie-dye layered mini skirt and paired it with a matching cropped sweatshirt

Mini skirt

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shahid Kapoor’s fitness routine

Click Here