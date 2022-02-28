Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
Feb 28, 2022
Ananya Panday's coquette aesthetic style
Sexy satin
Coquette aesthetic is all about exuding a Victorian-meets-minimalism vibe, and what better than a whimsical white off-shoulder satin dress like Ananya
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Florals are the staple prints for the coquette aesthetic and this sweet floral dress in the prettiest shade of blue makes Ananya look like a summer dream
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Floral number
Though this style is reminiscent of a bygone era, it is still very much bold and chic like this white polka dot corset-style dress
Corset dress
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
No outfit is truly complete without accessories and we feel these lovely gold jewels are just the cool way to re-create the style
Charming gold jewels
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Flirty and feminine, a pink lace dress with a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves looks undeniably cheerful
Lace dress
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
We feel pearl-embellished, heart-shaped earrings are just the best part of the aesthetic
Heart-shaped earrings
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked adorable in this white shorts bearing red strawberry prints styled with an oversized sweatshirt
Strawberry prints
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
This cream balloon sleeve sweater can transport one's spirit straight to cloud nine and even better when paired with a light pink mini skirt with a frill hem
Knits
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
How can one not love a floral blue mini dress with a flared hem that looks super chic and cheerful at the same time?
Flirty frill
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya opted for a dreamy blue and white, tie-dye layered mini skirt and paired it with a matching cropped sweatshirt
Mini skirt
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
