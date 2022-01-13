Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 13, 2022
Ananya Panday's off-duty looks
Sunkissed
Ananya Panday looks adorable as she enjoys the warm sun in an off-white pull-over, ripped denims and a green beanie
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Street-style Look
She keeps things stylish in a high-neck cropped top and faded flared jeans
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Workout Gear
Her workout wear in a white cropped tee and blue and white tie-dye joggers is totally on point!
Image: Pinkvilla
Cool-girl Stuff
She exuded cool-girl vibes in a pair of black shorts and a green knitted pullover
Image: Pinkvilla
Athleisure Look
Flared trousers with side taping and a high-neck sports bra remain a go-to option on her off-duty days
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual Style
And she also loves a decent pair of high-waisted flared jeans and a patent white crop top
Image: Pinkvilla
Girl-Next-Door Vibes
She looks adorable in a polka-dot print mini dress and a pair of white sneakers
Image: Pinkvilla
Monotone Style
Her monotone outfits and rose-tinted sunglasses serve as a cue for stylish beach wear
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Trendy As Always
These heavily distressed jeans with oodles of bling and a simple white tank is the best combo of casual and sparkle we could ask for!
Image: Pinkvilla
Too Cool To Miss
Denim mini skirt and a black tee with a quirky statement is undoubtedly a cool pick for her off-duty days in the city!
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:8 Ways to get your glow back