Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 13, 2022

Ananya Panday's off-duty looks

Sunkissed

Ananya Panday looks adorable as she enjoys the warm sun in an off-white pull-over, ripped denims and a green beanie

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Street-style Look

She keeps things stylish in a high-neck cropped top and faded flared jeans

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Workout Gear

Her workout wear in a white cropped tee and blue and white tie-dye joggers is totally on point!

Image: Pinkvilla

Cool-girl Stuff

She exuded cool-girl vibes in a pair of black shorts and a green knitted pullover

Image: Pinkvilla 

Athleisure Look

Flared trousers with side taping and a high-neck sports bra remain a go-to option on her off-duty days

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual Style

And she also loves a decent pair of high-waisted flared jeans and a patent white crop top

Image: Pinkvilla

Girl-Next-Door Vibes

She looks adorable in a polka-dot print mini dress and a pair of white sneakers

Image: Pinkvilla

Monotone Style

Her monotone outfits and rose-tinted sunglasses serve as a cue for stylish beach wear

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Trendy As Always

These heavily distressed jeans with oodles of bling and a simple white tank is the best combo of casual and sparkle we could ask for!

Image: Pinkvilla

Too Cool To Miss

Denim mini skirt and a black tee with a quirky statement is undoubtedly a cool pick for her off-duty days in the city!

Image: Pinkvilla

