Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 10, 2022
Ananya Panday's experimental style
Setting New Goals
Ananya Panday is all set to break her own fashion records and herlatest look in a khaki green transparent bodysuit featuring an underwired bra and a ribbed skirt serves as proof!
Photography credits: The House Of Pixels
Making It Dramatic
Earlier, she didn’t hesitate to experiment with her style by opting for a dramatic tattered cardigan along with a nude bralette, straight-fit skirt and white boots!
Photography credits: The House Of Pixels
Eccentricity At Its Best
And she had also made another strong case for eccentric looks by sporting a netted overlay with a white swimsuit
Photography credits: The House Of Pixels
Experimental Winter Style
The 23-year old served us with yet another experimental look where she paired her sultry fishnet stockings with a sweater dress and metallic leather boots
Photography credits: The House Of Pixels
Keeping It Bold
Her bright red dress that came with a sensuous thigh-high slit and a prominent detail left us in awe!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Like A Bombshell
In one of her photoshoots, she took things up a notch in a white lace bustier and printed high-waist bikini bottoms!
Photography credits: Rohan Shrestha
Upgrading The Trends
Giving a unique twist to the midriff flossing trend, she tied a black bralette top featuring strappy details around her waist
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Cool Twist To Classics
She wore her checkered black mini skirt over a crisp white shirt and showed us how to give a cool upgrade to a classic staple!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Off-beat Route
While most of the actresses prefer to add a long train to their gowns, Ananya took the off-beat route in a short bodycon number featuring a sheer long train!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Unique Formal Look
Making shorts and blazer the new cool, she wore her bermuda shorts with a bralette and matching blazer
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Rainbow Dreams
For an unusually stylish look, she wore a rainbow-hued pleated skirt with a matching sequin top and sneakers!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
