Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 10, 2022

Ananya Panday's experimental style

Setting New Goals

Ananya Panday is all set to break her own fashion records and herlatest look in a khaki green transparent bodysuit featuring an underwired bra and a ribbed skirt serves as proof!

Photography credits: The House Of Pixels

Making It Dramatic

Earlier, she didn’t hesitate to experiment with her style by opting for a dramatic tattered cardigan along with a nude bralette, straight-fit skirt and white boots!

Photography credits: The House Of Pixels

Eccentricity At Its Best

And she had also made another strong case for eccentric looks by sporting a netted overlay with a white swimsuit

Photography credits: The House Of Pixels

Experimental Winter Style

The 23-year old served us with yet another experimental look where she paired her sultry fishnet stockings with a sweater dress and metallic leather boots

Photography credits: The House Of Pixels

Keeping It Bold

Her bright red dress that came with a sensuous thigh-high slit and a prominent detail left us in awe!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Like A Bombshell

In one of her photoshoots, she took things up a notch in a white lace bustier and printed high-waist bikini bottoms!

Photography credits: Rohan Shrestha

Upgrading The Trends

Giving a unique twist to the midriff flossing trend, she tied a black bralette top featuring strappy details around her waist

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Cool Twist To Classics

She wore her checkered black mini skirt over a crisp white shirt and showed us how to give a cool upgrade to a classic staple!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Off-beat Route

While most of the actresses prefer to add a long train to their gowns, Ananya took the off-beat route in a short bodycon number featuring a sheer long train!

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Unique Formal Look

Making shorts and blazer the new cool, she wore her bermuda shorts with a bralette and matching blazer

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Rainbow Dreams

For an unusually stylish look, she wore a rainbow-hued pleated skirt with a matching sequin top and sneakers!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

