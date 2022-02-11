Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 11, 2022
Ananya Panday's Gehraiyaan promo looks
Oozing Glamour
Gearing up for the big release, Ananya Panday left no stone unturned in looking her fashionable best! Case in point, she looked striking in this mini bodycon!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ananya looked stunning in a leather mini skirt and a white long-sleeve blouse from label Dhruv Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Red-Y
There is nothing more striking than a sexy red dress and Panday knows it better than anyone else. Her red halter-neck bodycon outfit serves as proof
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Sexy Siren
She struck the perfect balance between trend and style in a white corset top and patent blue jeans. A pair of bright pink heels elevated her look further
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Best Of Both Worlds
A perfect mix of casual and sass, Ananya’s uber-chic avatar in a cropped black top with drawstring details and brick-red pants is too cool to miss!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Sassy Vibes
Moving over the usual blue shades of denim, she took an unconventional route by picking out a white denim-on-denim outfit for the promotions of Gehraiyaan
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Cool In Denim
She wore a black and white leather skirt with a black crop top and showed us how to look like a slayer!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
B&W Drama
Showing us the power of florals and trends at one go, Ananya looked fabulous in a floral corset top and a green mini leather skirt!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Leather Affair
For a vibrant look, she paired a bodycon pink dress with a bright orange blazer and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Vibrant Hues
Blazers seem to take the front seat in her promotional wardrobe. Case in point, she wore a bright blue blazer over an off-white co-ord set for some colour pop
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Colour blocking Like A Pro
A party-starter, the red Magda Butrym mini dress looked absolutely gorgeous on the Khaali Peeli actress!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Bringing The Party Home
Winning our hearts with yet another trendy look, she stole the show in a sunset-hued floral corset top and a pair of pastel blue high-waist shorts
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Trendy Like Always
Experimenting with unconventional choices seemed natural to the young starlet as she styled her brown leather pants with a green cross wrap halter-neck top with tie-up detail
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Experimental Route
A chocolate brown top paired with high-waist floral pants is not her best pick but a stylish one so far
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Snazzy Mood
