Fashion 

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 11, 2022

Ananya Panday's Gehraiyaan promo looks

Heading 3

Oozing Glamour

Gearing up for the big release, Ananya Panday left no stone unturned in looking her fashionable best! Case in point, she looked striking in this mini bodycon!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ananya looked stunning in a leather mini skirt and a white long-sleeve blouse from label Dhruv Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Red-Y

There is nothing more striking than a sexy red dress and Panday knows it better than anyone else. Her red halter-neck bodycon outfit serves as proof

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Sexy Siren

She struck the perfect balance between trend and style in a white corset top and patent blue jeans. A pair of bright pink heels elevated her look further

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Best Of Both Worlds

A perfect mix of casual and sass, Ananya’s uber-chic avatar in a cropped black top with drawstring details and brick-red pants is too cool to miss!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Sassy Vibes

Moving over the usual blue shades of denim, she took an unconventional route by picking out a white denim-on-denim outfit for the promotions of Gehraiyaan

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Cool In Denim

She wore a black and white leather skirt with a black crop top and showed us how to look like a slayer!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

B&W Drama

Showing us the power of florals and trends at one go, Ananya looked fabulous in a floral corset top and a green mini leather skirt!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Leather Affair 

For a vibrant look, she paired a bodycon pink dress with a bright orange blazer and showed us how it’s done!

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Vibrant Hues

Blazers seem to take the front seat in her promotional wardrobe. Case in point, she wore a bright blue blazer over an off-white co-ord set for some colour pop

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Colour blocking Like A Pro

A party-starter, the red Magda Butrym mini dress looked absolutely gorgeous on the Khaali Peeli actress!

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Bringing The Party Home

Winning our hearts with yet another trendy look, she stole the show in a sunset-hued floral corset top and a pair of pastel blue high-waist shorts

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Trendy Like Always

Experimenting with unconventional choices seemed natural to the young starlet as she styled her brown leather pants with a green cross wrap halter-neck top with tie-up detail

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Experimental Route

A chocolate brown top paired with high-waist floral pants is not her best pick but a stylish one so far

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Snazzy Mood

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara & Ibrahim Ali Khan are sibling goals

Click Here