Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
September 25, 2023
Ananya Panday’s glam saree looks
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday looked festive-ready in a crimson red mirror hand-embroidered saree
Flawless
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
This Egyptian Door saree in tulle featuring appliqué geometric artworks by Tarun Tahiliani looked fab on her
Tulle Love
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
Ananya looked charming in a dainty floral-print saree by Anita Dongre
Charming
Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
Sassy
She served wedding-guest style in a pastel blue chiffon saree and a plunging-neck blouse
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
She turned heads in this stunning handwoven teal-blue silk saree and a ruby necklace
Turning Heads
Image: Arpita Mehta’s Instagram
The Liger actress exudes glam in this hand-embroidered ruffle saree and a bralette-style blouse
Glam Much
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this see-through yellow organza saree
Vision
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
She rocked an off-white monochrome saree and an embellished strappy blouse
Monochrome Magic
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
Her desi style in this sheer and minuscule blouse is top-notch
Oomph
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
She looked red hot in this all-red silk saree and a plunging-neck blouse
Red Hot
