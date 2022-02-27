Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 27, 2022
Ananya Panday's love for ripped jeans
Casual Style In Jeans
Ananya showed us how to rock the all-white look in her favourite white distressed jeans and a simple white tank top
Video: Pinkvilla
She then added an edgy touch to her skinny-fit ripped jeans by wearing them with a drawstring crop top
Image: Pinkvilla
Edgy Spin
Her next pick was a pair of mildly distressed mom jeans and a cut sleeve lime yellow top
Love For Distressed Mom Jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked striking in these heavily distressed jeans and a white crop top
Unconventional Jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
For another casual look, she wore her white ripped jeans with a comfy yellow sweatshirt
Casual In White Ripped Denim
Image: Pinkvilla
Easy and stylish, her staple blue jeans with slashed knees are perfect for a day out in the city
Cool Girl Style
Image: Pinkvilla
She kept her look simple in a pair of distressed blue jeans and a full sleeve white top
Simple As Always
Image: Pinkvilla
At the airport, she wore her white top and a neon jacket with her favourite white ripped jeans
Airport Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Her next pick at the airport was a front knot white tee and black distressed jeans
Keeping It Cool
Image: Pinkvilla
Even while running errands in the city, she swears by a pair of ripped pants and a comfy black hoodie to keep things simple yet stylish
Laid-back In Ripped Jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
