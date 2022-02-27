Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 27, 2022

Ananya Panday's love for ripped jeans

Heading 3

Casual Style In Jeans

Ananya showed us how to rock the all-white look in her favourite white distressed jeans and a simple white tank top

Video: Pinkvilla

She then added an edgy touch to her skinny-fit ripped jeans by wearing them with a drawstring crop top

Image: Pinkvilla

Edgy Spin

Her next pick was a pair of mildly distressed mom jeans and a cut sleeve lime yellow top

Love For Distressed Mom Jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked striking in these heavily distressed jeans and a white crop top

Unconventional Jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

For another casual look, she wore her white ripped jeans with a comfy yellow sweatshirt

Casual In White Ripped Denim

Image: Pinkvilla

Easy and stylish, her staple blue jeans with slashed knees are perfect for a day out in the city

Cool Girl Style

Image: Pinkvilla

She kept her look simple in a pair of distressed blue jeans and a full sleeve white top

Simple As Always

Image: Pinkvilla

At the airport, she wore her white top and a neon jacket with her favourite white ripped jeans

Airport Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Her next pick at the airport was a front knot white tee and black distressed jeans

Keeping It Cool

Image: Pinkvilla

Even while running errands in the city, she swears by a pair of ripped pants and a comfy black hoodie to keep things simple yet stylish

Laid-back In Ripped Jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shahid Kapoor’s fitness routine

Click Here