Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

MAR 19, 2023

Ananya Panday’s millennial desi style

Ananya Panday served the sassiest wedding-guest look in a stunning chiffon saree and a plunging-neck strappy blouse

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Sassy Style

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She aced a romantic and softer bridesmaid look in a dreamy embroidered lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani

Romantic Shades

Her blush-pink pleated skirt and an embroidered bustier exude minimal millennial style goals

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Pretty In Pink

The Liger actress sticks to lighter shades and aces this beautiful white chikankari lehenga

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

White Wonder

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Monochrome Look

Ananya rocks a simple off-white monochrome saree with a stunning strappy blouse

She adds oomph to her desi style by opting for a sheer see-through drape and a bralette-style blouse

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Oozing Oomph

She chose to keep things dramatic and modern in a black and white embroidered ensemble by Manish Malhotra

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Drama

She painted the town red in a crimson organza and silk saree and a sexy plunging-neck blouse

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Her three-piece brocade featuring a bralette, sharara, and a dupatta is a fresh take on done-to-death suits

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Brocade Love

She looks adorable in this chevron-printed choli and a billowing floral lehenga skirt

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Floral Galore

