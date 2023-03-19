MAR 19, 2023
Ananya Panday’s millennial desi style
Ananya Panday served the sassiest wedding-guest look in a stunning chiffon saree and a plunging-neck strappy blouse
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Sassy Style
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She aced a romantic and softer bridesmaid look in a dreamy embroidered lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani
Romantic Shades
Her blush-pink pleated skirt and an embroidered bustier exude minimal millennial style goals
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Pretty In Pink
The Liger actress sticks to lighter shades and aces this beautiful white chikankari lehenga
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
White Wonder
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Monochrome Look
Ananya rocks a simple off-white monochrome saree with a stunning strappy blouse
She adds oomph to her desi style by opting for a sheer see-through drape and a bralette-style blouse
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Oozing Oomph
She chose to keep things dramatic and modern in a black and white embroidered ensemble by Manish Malhotra
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Drama
She painted the town red in a crimson organza and silk saree and a sexy plunging-neck blouse
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Her three-piece brocade featuring a bralette, sharara, and a dupatta is a fresh take on done-to-death suits
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Brocade Love
She looks adorable in this chevron-printed choli and a billowing floral lehenga skirt
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Floral Galore
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.