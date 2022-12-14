Heading 3

Ananya Panday's
no-makeup selfies

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Happy selfie

Ananya Panday flaunted her ever-glowing natural skin and left her hair open

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for a no-makeup look

Boat days

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday flaunted her flawless skin in this bare-face selfie

All smiles

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday yet again ditched makeup as she clicked a happy picture in the mountains

In the mountains

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday's captivating smile stole the thunder in this one

Happy smiles

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday left many in awe as she shared this beautiful sun-kissed selfie

Sunkissed beauty

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday can be seen sitting in front of a bonfire and soaking in the winter vibes

Cosy vibes

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday likes to flaunt her natural skin sans makeup and this photo is proof!

Glowy

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Flaunting her natural face, Ananya Panday can be seen enjoying her coffee

Coffee in peace

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Looking happy as ever, Ananya Panday flaunted her happy smile

Drop-dead gorgeous

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here