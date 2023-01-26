Heading 3

Ananya Panday’s
off-shoulder outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 26, 2023

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Ananya Panday turned heads in a draped ivory number with an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline with dropped sleeves 

Turning Heads

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She made a stunning style statement in her all-black one-piece outfit featuring a broad off-shoulder neckline

Gorgeous Much

Actresses in love with dewy makeup

Impressive outfits by B-town divas

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress dials up the drama in a green zip-up dress featuring an off-shoulder neckline and bold black accents

Stunner 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She aced the tone-on-tone look in a shiny yellow off-shoulder top and a matching mini skirt

Yellow Mellow

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her chocolatey brown look featuring a puff-sleeve off-shoulder top and parallel trousers is on fleek

Choco Love

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Eccentric and fashion-forward, her pink and black off-shoulder mini dress is a treat to sore eyes

Mesmerising

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She channeled her inner angle in a tiered yellow ruffle skirt and an edgy black bralette with an off-shoulder neckline 

Fairytale 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked too pretty to ignore in this green off-shoulder ruched midi dress

Pretty In Green

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Her lacey yellow dress with short off-shoulder sleeves is perfect for summer days

Summery Picks

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here