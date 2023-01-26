Ananya Panday’s
off-shoulder outfits
JAN 26, 2023
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Ananya Panday turned heads in a draped ivory number with an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline with dropped sleeves
Turning Heads
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She made a stunning style statement in her all-black one-piece outfit featuring a broad off-shoulder neckline
Gorgeous Much
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress dials up the drama in a green zip-up dress featuring an off-shoulder neckline and bold black accents
Stunner
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She aced the tone-on-tone look in a shiny yellow off-shoulder top and a matching mini skirt
Yellow Mellow
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her chocolatey brown look featuring a puff-sleeve off-shoulder top and parallel trousers is on fleek
Choco Love
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Eccentric and fashion-forward, her pink and black off-shoulder mini dress is a treat to sore eyes
Mesmerising
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She channeled her inner angle in a tiered yellow ruffle skirt and an edgy black bralette with an off-shoulder neckline
Fairytale
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked too pretty to ignore in this green off-shoulder ruched midi dress
Pretty In Green
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Her lacey yellow dress with short off-shoulder sleeves is perfect for summer days
Summery Picks
