Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUne 29, 2023

Ananya Panday’s pretty pink looks 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya Panday oozed glam vibes in a luxe pink satin gown 

Glam Vibes


She brought some drama in a pink floor-length skirt and a red blouse

Trendy 

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram

She set the temperature soaring as she posed in a slinky short pink dress 

Hot In Pink 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Chic Gal

The Liger actress looked chic in a pink corset crop top and matching pants

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya grabbed all eyeballs as she donned a hot pink latex dress 

Turning Heads

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

She served an easy vacay look in a pink and white floral print dress

Beautiful 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

The starlet looked absolutely gorgeous in a dramatic pink ensemble

Stunner 

Image: Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram

She looked stunning in a blush-pink plissé skirt and a hand-embroidered bustier

Gorgeous 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

She put her best ethnic foot forward in a bright pink bandhani lehenga and an embroidered choli 

Desi Gal 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

She looked radiant in this custom pink embellished lehenga 

Radiant 

