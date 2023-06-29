pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUne 29, 2023
Ananya Panday’s pretty pink looks
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday oozed glam vibes in a luxe pink satin gown
Glam Vibes
She brought some drama in a pink floor-length skirt and a red blouse
Trendy
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
She set the temperature soaring as she posed in a slinky short pink dress
Hot In Pink
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Chic Gal
The Liger actress looked chic in a pink corset crop top and matching pants
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya grabbed all eyeballs as she donned a hot pink latex dress
Turning Heads
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
She served an easy vacay look in a pink and white floral print dress
Beautiful
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
The starlet looked absolutely gorgeous in a dramatic pink ensemble
Stunner
Image: Amit Aggarwal’s Instagram
She looked stunning in a blush-pink plissé skirt and a hand-embroidered bustier
Gorgeous
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
She put her best ethnic foot forward in a bright pink bandhani lehenga and an embroidered choli
Desi Gal
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
She looked radiant in this custom pink embellished lehenga
Radiant
