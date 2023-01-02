Heading 3

Ananya Panday’s
red wardrobe

Hardika Gupta

Jan 02, 2023

FASHION

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She set our Instagram feeds on fire with her saree look 

Saree Saga

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She turned many heads in this ensemble featuring lace detailing on the sides 

Left us on 'red'

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks radiant in this red ruffle dress

Radiant in ruffle dress

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She is painting the town red with her irresistible red outfits 

Painting the town red 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya's red slip dress is perfect for your date night 

Red-y in red

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

With this look, Ananya took our hearts away 

Stunner 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress made a statement in this red short dress

Slayer 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Anaya picked a mini red dress from Magda Butrym and looked ravishing 

Ravishing in red 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

For her Christmas celebration, she opted for an off-shoulder dress

Off-shoulder dress 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked like a sight to behold in this red ethnic suit teamed up with white jutis

Smile, please!

