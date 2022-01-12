FASHION
Joyce Joyson
Jan 12, 2022
Ananya Panday's rosy glow makeup look
Soft pink-hued makeup
Ananya Panday loves to sport rosy, luminous makeup that just makes her look fresh as dew
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Prep up your skin
Cleanse, tone and moisturise to get a healthy glow on your face
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Hydrating primer
You can opt for a gel-based or any hydrating primer to get a smooth and dewy finish
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Hydrating foundation
Apply a hydrating foundation all over the face using a brush or sponge to get that soft supple skin
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Makeup hack
Start by applying one layer at a time and you can gradually add more layers if you feel the need
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Use a creamy bronzer
For a sculpted look, contour and highlight along the forehead, cheekbones and jawline
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Rosy blush
Add a flush of pink to the apples of the cheeks. You can opt for a cheek tint or a rosy cream blush
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Prep up the eyes
Prime your lids with some concealer to avoid creasing of the eyeshadow
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Pale pink eyeshadow
Next, add a hint of pink eyeshadow on your lids and double coat your lashes with mascara
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Lips
Go for a pink-tinted lip gloss or a look, contour lipstick to add beams of radiance to your look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
