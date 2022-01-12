FASHION

Joyce Joyson

Jan 12, 2022

Ananya Panday's rosy glow makeup look

Soft pink-hued makeup

Ananya Panday loves to sport rosy, luminous makeup that just makes her look fresh as dew

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Prep up your skin

Cleanse, tone and moisturise to get a healthy glow on your face

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Hydrating primer

You can opt for a gel-based or any hydrating primer to get a smooth and dewy finish

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Hydrating foundation

Apply a hydrating foundation all over the face using a brush or sponge to get that soft supple skin

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Makeup hack

Start by applying one layer at a time and you can gradually add more layers if you feel the need

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Use a creamy bronzer

For a sculpted look, contour and highlight along the forehead, cheekbones and jawline

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Rosy blush

Add a flush of pink to the apples of the cheeks. You can opt for a cheek tint or a rosy cream blush

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Prep up the eyes

Prime your lids with some concealer to avoid creasing of the eyeshadow

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Pale pink eyeshadow

Next, add a hint of pink eyeshadow on your lids and double coat your lashes with mascara

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Lips

Go for a pink-tinted lip gloss or a look, contour lipstick to add beams of radiance to your look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

