Ananya Panday’s snazzy wardrobe

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 23, 2023

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya Panday never fails to make a snazzy sartorial case and this mini dress is one proof among many

Snazzy Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Her short skirt in a multi-colour hue and a crop top in a white hue makes the perfect pair

Perfect Co-ord

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She turns a glam queen in this dramatic pink and red ensemble from the label Laith Maalouf

Acing Trends

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Her androgynous fashion in a statement-making brown pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette is on fleek 

Boss Babe 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress exudes desi glam in a stunning sheer saree with pearl embellishments

Desi Glam

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Her three-piece brocade set that comprises a bralette, sharara, and a dupatta is a winner for festivities

Festive Style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She looks utterly chic in this little black strappy dress with a cut-out detail around the midriff 

Chic Much

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She makes a classic case for checks by opting for this white and red co-ordinated set 

Check Mate

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

For a denim-on-denim look, she swears by a voguish bralette-style top and wide-leg jeans

Denim Fever

