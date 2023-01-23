Ananya Panday’s snazzy wardrobe
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 23, 2023
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday never fails to make a snazzy sartorial case and this mini dress is one proof among many
Snazzy Style
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her short skirt in a multi-colour hue and a crop top in a white hue makes the perfect pair
Perfect Co-ord
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She turns a glam queen in this dramatic pink and red ensemble from the label Laith Maalouf
Acing Trends
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her androgynous fashion in a statement-making brown pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette is on fleek
Boss Babe
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress exudes desi glam in a stunning sheer saree with pearl embellishments
Desi Glam
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her three-piece brocade set that comprises a bralette, sharara, and a dupatta is a winner for festivities
Festive Style
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looks utterly chic in this little black strappy dress with a cut-out detail around the midriff
Chic Much
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She makes a classic case for checks by opting for this white and red co-ordinated set
Check Mate
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
For a denim-on-denim look, she swears by a voguish bralette-style top and wide-leg jeans
Denim Fever
