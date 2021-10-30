oct 30, 2021
Ananya Panday’s soft dressing styles
Ananya Panday was seen hanging out with her pups at home wearing a comfortable yet chic ensemble that a lot of young girls would love to wear
The diva was spotted heading back into the city with ace designer Manish Malhotra in a comfy kurta and jeans
She looked perfect in torn jeans and a front ruched crop top
Ananya looked super cute in her fuss-free white crop top and kiwi-printed pants
She sported high-low mini white shorts with frayed hems and styled them with Aspen Colorado’s crop tee
Camouflage print has been in the fashion game going eternally strong from dresses to pants and shirts and Ananya sure knows to slay in it
She threw a pink blazer on her white camisole top and shorts and donned a semi-formal party-ready look
The SOTY 2 star half tucked in her denim shirt to her white shorts and looked uber cool in it
For the day full of travelling, she chose to keep things simple and comfy in a pair of tie-dye joggers at the airport
A relaxed dress like the solid plain white one worn by Ananya Panday is something you must pack for your next trip
