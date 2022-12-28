Heading 3

Ananya Panday’s stylish skirts

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday is a vision in this traditional multi-coloured mini skirt which she paired with a white crop shirt

Multi-coloured short skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday stuns in this brown denim mini-skirt and it is perfect for a casual outing

Cream denim mini-skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks lovely in this neon mini-skirt and is perfect for the winter season

Neon woollen mini skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks glamorous in this red mini-skirt

Red leather mini-skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Perfect for your next beach outing, Ananya looks cute in this floral frill skirt

Floral frill skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks stylish in this balloon-pattern skirt

Balloon peplum skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya’s denim floral skirt looks steal-worthy and is perfect for any party

Floral denim skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looks beautiful in this white bodycon skirt with flowers on it and a frill below

White skirt with frill

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Isn’t this black pleated skirt with a thigh-high slit looking lovely on Ananya

Black pleated skirt with slit

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress is looking pretty in a white colour mini skirt with the same colour shirt

White stylish skirt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here