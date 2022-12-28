Ananya Panday’s stylish skirts
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
DEC 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday is a vision in this traditional multi-coloured mini skirt which she paired with a white crop shirt
Multi-coloured short skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday stuns in this brown denim mini-skirt and it is perfect for a casual outing
Cream denim mini-skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looks lovely in this neon mini-skirt and is perfect for the winter season
Neon woollen mini skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looks glamorous in this red mini-skirt
Red leather mini-skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Perfect for your next beach outing, Ananya looks cute in this floral frill skirt
Floral frill skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looks stylish in this balloon-pattern skirt
Balloon peplum skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya’s denim floral skirt looks steal-worthy and is perfect for any party
Floral denim skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looks beautiful in this white bodycon skirt with flowers on it and a frill below
White skirt with frill
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Isn’t this black pleated skirt with a thigh-high slit looking lovely on Ananya
Black pleated skirt with slit
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress is looking pretty in a white colour mini skirt with the same colour shirt
White stylish skirt
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.