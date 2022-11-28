Ananya Panday’s stylish tops
pinkvilla
Prerna
Verma
NOV 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Annaya looks sexy in this denim top which she paired with denim wide-legged denim
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
This colourful striped top is perfect to display Ananya’s colourful personality
Spaghetti strap ribbed top
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Looking for something to style your winter? Well, this lime-green crop top is perfect
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya sizzles in this netted top and we bet you will not be able to take your eyes off
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looks lovely in this white top
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya nails this black top look
The black-tie in the front top
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday looks stylish in this brown tie-around top
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday gives girl next door vibes in this green top
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday looks cute in this orange-coloured oversized top
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looks funky in this designer blue crop top
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.