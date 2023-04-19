Ananya Panday’s vacay looks
APRIL 19, 2023
Ananya Panday’s vacay looks are fresh, snazzy, and full of life
She enjoys the sun in a black backless bikini top and high-waisted bikini bottoms
Her adorable outdoor look in a short skirt and an embellished bralette-style top is on point
She is a total bikini babe in this bright-yellow two-piece swimsuit
The Liger actress keeps things snazzy in a multi-hued mini skirt and a cropped white blouse
She makes a superb case for vacay looks in this stylish beige co-ord set
She looked stunning in a mini ruched dress with cold-shoulder sleeves
She pulled off a chic Y2K look in a long brown pullover and a white mini dress
Ananya keeps it simple and comfy in a pair of camouflage-print tights and a white sports bra
This strappy white and pink floral-print dress makes her look pretty
