Heading 3

Ananya Panday’s vacay looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 19, 2023

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday’s vacay looks are fresh, snazzy, and full of life

Fresh Faced

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She enjoys the sun in a black backless bikini top and high-waisted bikini bottoms

Sun Kissed

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her adorable outdoor look in a short skirt and an embellished bralette-style top is on point

Adorable

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Bikini Babe

She is a total bikini babe in this bright-yellow two-piece swimsuit 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress keeps things snazzy in a multi-hued mini skirt and a cropped white blouse

Snazzy Gal

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She makes a superb case for vacay looks in this stylish beige co-ord set

Superb

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked stunning in a mini ruched dress with cold-shoulder sleeves

Perfect OOTN

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She pulled off a chic Y2K look in a long brown pullover and a white mini dress

Off-duty Days

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ananya keeps it simple and comfy in a pair of camouflage-print tights and a white sports bra

Simple

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

This strappy white and pink floral-print dress makes her look pretty

Floral Love

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here