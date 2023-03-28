Heading 3

Ananya Pandey slaying in white outfits

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 28, 2023

Image- Ananya Pandey’s Instagram


A white crop top and a boho mini skirt are perfect for a getaway

Boho vibe

Image- Ananya Pandey’s Instagram

Just walking around the streets on a lazy Sunday with a basic white tank top

Casually basic

Image- Ananya Pandey’s Instagram

Go sleeveless

An over-the-top look by adding some fur on a plain white dress with minimal jewellery

Image- Ananya Pandey’s Instagram

A simple white shirt dress with golden accessories and a ponytail portrays minimalism at its best

Corset Dress

Image- Ananya Pandey’s Instagram

A Manish Malhotra saree with hints of ivory is all the glam and drama we need

Bling glam

Image- Ananya Pandey’s Instagram

The love for Kurtis for an Indian girl is unmatched. Ananya is looking gorgeous in this sunkissed photo from Udaipur

Simply Ethnic

Image- Ananya Pandey’s Instagram

Denim bucket hat with a basic white top to spend a chill day

Bucket Hat Aesthetic

Image- Ananya Pandey’s Instagram

Twinning with your best friend is never a bad idea

Winning at twinning

Image- Ananya Pandey’s Instagram

Adding a little ott factor to your outfit can never go wrong

Too cool for school

Image- Ananya Pandey’s Instagram

Polka dots are always a win, fun, chic and trending

Always a Win

