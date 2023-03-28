Ananya Pandey slaying in white outfits
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 28, 2023
A white crop top and a boho mini skirt are perfect for a getaway
Boho vibe
Just walking around the streets on a lazy Sunday with a basic white tank top
Casually basic
Go sleeveless
An over-the-top look by adding some fur on a plain white dress with minimal jewellery
A simple white shirt dress with golden accessories and a ponytail portrays minimalism at its best
Corset Dress
A Manish Malhotra saree with hints of ivory is all the glam and drama we need
Bling glam
The love for Kurtis for an Indian girl is unmatched. Ananya is looking gorgeous in this sunkissed photo from Udaipur
Simply Ethnic
Denim bucket hat with a basic white top to spend a chill day
Bucket Hat Aesthetic
Twinning with your best friend is never a bad idea
Winning at twinning
Adding a little ott factor to your outfit can never go wrong
Too cool for school
Polka dots are always a win, fun, chic and trending
Always a Win
