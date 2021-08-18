Alia To Tara: Celebs in bright lehengas
august
18
2021
‘Gully Boy’ actress Alia Bhatt has aced her desi look in two vibrant-hued lehengas and we are fans already! First on the list is this beautiful sunshine yellow Sabyasachi lehenga
And the bright fluorescent green lehenga that Alia wore at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is our second favourite!
Next up we have Tara Sutaria who spelled elegance in a beautiful yellow Punit Balana lehenga
Kriti Sanon made a strong case for flashy green by picking out a contemporary beaded lehenga by Zara Umrigar
Actor and producer Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous in a multicoloured lehenga featuring several colour-blocked panels in shades of orange, purple and ice blue
‘Shershaah’ actress Kiara Advani opted for a tie-dye multi-coloured lehenga skirt that was paired with a sequined choli and a zari dupatta
Ananya Panday looked every inch modern yet desi in a hot pink bandhani lehenga by Anita Dongre
We also love the classic red lehenga with gold embellishments that Katrina Kaif donned during the Diwali festivities
Actress Sonam Kapoor made a strong case for the colour purple by picking out a zardozi embroidered lehenga from Jayanti Reddy’s label
And lastly we have this pink and yellow floral lehenga that Jacqueline Fernandez wore with utmost grace!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla