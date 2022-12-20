Heading 3

Ananya to Disha: Celebs rock latex looks

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna Khan

DEC 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline rocks a pink latex jumpsuit for the promotion of her upcoming film Cirkus

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Ananya looks party-ready in this Barbie pink latex dress

Ananya Panday

Image: The House Of Pixels

Deepika’s red Chanel top perfectly complements the black latex Balenciaga pants

Deepika Padukone

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looks smouldering hot in this black bogy-hugging latex dress

Disha Patani

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

We’re loving the gorgeous blue colour of Tamannaah’s latex dress from Versace

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Taras Taraporvala

Katrina Kaif amps up the glamour quotient in this one-shoulder black latex dress

Katrina Kaif

Image: Sasha Jairam

Khushi Kapoor oozes oomph in this head-to-toe red latex look!

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Nayantara Parikh

Shraddha Kapoor stuns in this chic latex look

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Visual Affairs Photography

Nora Fatehi can rock just about any look!

Nora Fatehi

Image: Leroifoto Instagram

Kiara Advani slays in this denim corset top paired with black latex pants

Kiara Advani

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here