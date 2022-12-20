Ananya to Disha: Celebs rock latex looks
Lubna Khan
DEC 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline rocks a pink latex jumpsuit for the promotion of her upcoming film Cirkus
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Ananya looks party-ready in this Barbie pink latex dress
Ananya Panday
Image: The House Of Pixels
Deepika’s red Chanel top perfectly complements the black latex Balenciaga pants
Deepika Padukone
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looks smouldering hot in this black bogy-hugging latex dress
Disha Patani
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
We’re loving the gorgeous blue colour of Tamannaah’s latex dress from Versace
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Taras Taraporvala
Katrina Kaif amps up the glamour quotient in this one-shoulder black latex dress
Katrina Kaif
Image: Sasha Jairam
Khushi Kapoor oozes oomph in this head-to-toe red latex look!
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Nayantara Parikh
Shraddha Kapoor stuns in this chic latex look
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Visual Affairs Photography
Nora Fatehi can rock just about any look!
Nora Fatehi
Image: Leroifoto Instagram
Kiara Advani slays in this denim corset top paired with black latex pants
Kiara Advani
