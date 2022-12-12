Heading 3

Ananya to Kriti:
Divas in ruffle sarees

Shefali Fernandes

Dec 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

For Bhediya promotions, Kriti Sanon picked a white lace ruffled saree from designer label Zainab Salman.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Lisa D’Souza

The ruffles enhance the beauty of Manushi Chhillar’s stunning white saree.

Manushi Chhillar

Image: Pinkvilla

Ahead of her wedding, Katrina Kaif was spotted in a white ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta with a matching strappy blouse. She looked ethereal!

Katrina Kaif

Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Sophie Choudry looks glamorous in this pink ruffle saree with a matching blouse.

Sophie Choudry

Image: Mohit Varu

Chitrangda teamed her aubergine coloured ruffle saree with a matching blouse with bishop sleeves, and we’re loving the contemporary twist!

Chitrangda Singh

Image: Arshaan Gandhi

Ananya Panday aced festive fashion in a bright fuchsia ruffle saree with a strappy blouse.

Ananya Panday

Image: House Of Pixels

We can’t stop obsessing over Alia Bhatt’s printed green Sabyasachi saree with ruffled borders.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty never hesitates to experiment with her looks and we’re loving the unconventional silhouette of this ruffle saree look.

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira Rajput never disappoints with her sartorial choices!

Mira Rajput

Image: Neha Chandrakant

Deepika Padukone looks oh-so-chic in this yellow ruffle saree.

Deepika Padukone

