Ananya to Kriti:
Divas in ruffle sarees
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
Dec 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For Bhediya promotions, Kriti Sanon picked a white lace ruffled saree from designer label Zainab Salman.
Image: Lisa D’Souza
The ruffles enhance the beauty of Manushi Chhillar’s stunning white saree.
Image: Pinkvilla
Ahead of her wedding, Katrina Kaif was spotted in a white ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta with a matching strappy blouse. She looked ethereal!
Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Sophie Choudry looks glamorous in this pink ruffle saree with a matching blouse.
Image: Mohit Varu
Chitrangda teamed her aubergine coloured ruffle saree with a matching blouse with bishop sleeves, and we’re loving the contemporary twist!
Image: Arshaan Gandhi
Ananya Panday aced festive fashion in a bright fuchsia ruffle saree with a strappy blouse.
Image: House Of Pixels
We can’t stop obsessing over Alia Bhatt’s printed green Sabyasachi saree with ruffled borders.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty never hesitates to experiment with her looks and we’re loving the unconventional silhouette of this ruffle saree look.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira Rajput never disappoints with her sartorial choices!
Image: Neha Chandrakant
Deepika Padukone looks oh-so-chic in this yellow ruffle saree.
