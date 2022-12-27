Ananya to Sara:
Celebs in sheer sarees
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
DEC 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ajay Kadam
We can’t get over how gorgeous Madhuri Dixit looks in this white embellished sheer saree
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For Diwali this year, Katrina Kaif picked a black sheer saree with ruffled detailing at the borders
Katrina Kaif
Image: Sheldon Santos
Ananya Panday’s see-through net saree paired with a strappy silver blouse is a great choice for the festive season
Ananya Panday
Image: Ajay Kadam
“Bright & just right,” wrote Vaani Kapoor, while sharing pictures of herself in a yellow sheer saree
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Lisa D’Souza
Bhumi Pednekar wore a sheer white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, with the word ‘love’ embroidered in different languages
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Trisha Sarang
Disha Patani looks breathtaking in a gorgeous pink sheer saree
Disha Patani
Image: K Vinayak
Kriti Sanon pairs her sheer saree with a bikini-style blouse, and we’re loving the look!
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan adds a dramatic touch to her multi-coloured sheer saree by opting for a blouse with ruffled collar detailing
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is a vision in white in Itr by Khyati Pande's polka dot sheer saree
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ajay Kadam
Kiara looks ethereal in a sheer white saree with an infinity blouse
Kiara Advani
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.