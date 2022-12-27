Heading 3

Ananya to Sara:
Celebs in sheer sarees

Lubna
Khan

DEC 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ajay Kadam

We can’t get over how gorgeous Madhuri Dixit looks in this white embellished sheer saree

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For Diwali this year, Katrina Kaif picked a black sheer saree with ruffled detailing at the borders

Katrina Kaif

Image: Sheldon Santos

Ananya Panday’s see-through net saree paired with a strappy silver blouse is a great choice for the festive season

Ananya Panday

Image: Ajay Kadam

“Bright & just right,” wrote Vaani Kapoor, while sharing pictures of herself in a yellow sheer saree

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Lisa D’Souza

Bhumi Pednekar wore a sheer white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, with the word ‘love’ embroidered in different languages

 Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Trisha Sarang

Disha Patani looks breathtaking in a gorgeous pink sheer saree

Disha Patani

Image: K Vinayak

Kriti Sanon pairs her sheer saree with a bikini-style blouse, and we’re loving the look!

 Kriti Sanon

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan adds a dramatic touch to her multi-coloured sheer saree by opting for a blouse with ruffled collar detailing

 Sara Ali Khan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt is a vision in white in Itr by Khyati Pande's polka dot sheer saree

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ajay Kadam

Kiara looks ethereal in a sheer white saree with an infinity blouse

Kiara Advani

