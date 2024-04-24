Heading 3
pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
april 24, 2024
Ananya to Sara: Haldi Outfit Inspiration
Instagram@aliaabhatt
Image Source: Instagram@ananyapanday
Ananya’s stunning bright saree adorned with an embellished border is a perfect outfit for your BFF’s Haldi ceremony!
#1
Photographer-Instagram@tushar.b.official
Image Source-Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Tamannaah looked ethereal in this vibrant yellow ensemble that had a royal appeal to it because of its Indian and Western amalgamation
#2
Image Source: Instagram@janhvikapoor
Janhvi’s yellow saree had white embroidery detailing that made up for a simple yet elegant look; you can opt for this fit if you want to be comfortable and light
#3
Image Source: Instagram@raashiikhanna
Yellow and white is a heavenly hue combination that will make heads turn; Raashi opted for a stylish yellow blouse design, a white skirt, and a yellow dupatta to go with the look
#4
Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Alia’s lehenga is indeed a mesmerizing choice for a Haldi ceremony; the fit was adorned with a unique blouse design and is embedded with yellow thread embroidery all over
#5
Image Source: Instagram@shraddhakapoor
#6
Shraddha’s regal tangerine suit set is such a simple attire yet makes a splendid statement
Image Source: Instagram@mrunalthakur
Mrunal donned a stunning silk saree; paired it with a Rani pink sleeveless blouse and opted for a gajra bun hairstyle to go with the look!
#7
Image Source: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara looked exquisite in this classy yellow ensemble; consisting of an embellished bralette design blouse, gharara pants, and a long jacket to complete the look
#8
Image Source: Instagram@kritisanon
Kriti’s magical saree is a top-notch haldi look! Her saree is plain; set with frill sleeves and accessorised with a belt that makes up for a stunning look
#9
Image Source: Instagram@saraalikhan95
Ditch yellow and opt for a neon haldi outfit just like Sara’s ethereal sharara fit that is indeed mesmerizing
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.