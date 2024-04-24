Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 24, 2024

Ananya to Sara: Haldi Outfit Inspiration

Instagram@aliaabhatt 

Image Source: Instagram@ananyapanday 

Ananya’s stunning bright saree adorned with an embellished border is a perfect outfit for your BFF’s Haldi ceremony! 

#1

Photographer-Instagram@tushar.b.official 

Image Source-Instagram@tamannaahspeaks 

Tamannaah looked ethereal in this vibrant yellow ensemble that had a royal appeal to it because of its Indian and Western amalgamation 

#2

Image Source: Instagram@janhvikapoor

Janhvi’s yellow saree had white embroidery detailing that made up for a simple yet elegant look; you can opt for this fit if you want to be comfortable and light

#3

Image Source: Instagram@raashiikhanna 

Yellow and white is a heavenly hue combination that will make heads turn; Raashi opted for a stylish yellow blouse design, a white skirt, and a yellow dupatta to go with the look

#4

Image Source: Instagram@aliaabhatt 

Alia’s lehenga is indeed a mesmerizing choice for a Haldi ceremony; the fit was adorned with a unique blouse design and is embedded with yellow thread embroidery all over 

#5

Image Source: Instagram@shraddhakapoor

#6

Shraddha’s regal tangerine suit set is such a simple attire yet makes a splendid statement 

Image Source: Instagram@mrunalthakur 

Mrunal donned a stunning silk saree; paired it with a Rani pink sleeveless blouse and opted for a gajra bun hairstyle to go with the look! 

#7

Image Source: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani 

Kiara looked exquisite in this classy yellow ensemble; consisting of an embellished bralette design blouse, gharara pants, and a long jacket to complete the look 

#8

Image Source: Instagram@kritisanon

Kriti’s magical saree is a top-notch haldi look! Her saree is plain; set with frill sleeves and accessorised with a belt that makes up for a stunning look

#9

Image Source: Instagram@saraalikhan95

Ditch yellow and opt for a neon haldi outfit just like Sara’s ethereal sharara fit that is indeed mesmerizing

#10

